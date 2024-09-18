  1. Food & Drink
Detroit ranked among worst cities for coffee lovers, according to study

Low spending and a lack of coffee makers put Detroit in the bottom five cities to get your caffeine fix

By
Sep 18, 2024 at 12:12 pm
Trinosophes is one of our favorite local coffee spots in Detroit.
Michelle Gerard
Coffee is a daily essential for many people, and new coffee shops in metro Detroit are cropping up all the time.

Still, some coffee scenes are better than others.

In a recent study by WalletHub titled “Best Coffee Cities in America,” Detroit was ranked among the worst cities for coffee lovers, placing 96th out of 100.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators, including the number of coffee houses, cafés, and coffee shops per capita and the average price of coffee.

Detroit placed dead last in categories like the average amount spent on coffee per household and the percent of homes with coffee makers.

Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle claimed the top spots, while Detroit’s coffee scene ranked better than just four other cities: Lubbock, Texas; Hialeah, Florida; Toledo, Ohio; and Laredo, Texas.

Despite the rankings, we think Detroit’s local coffee culture is packed with great options.

Slideshow

Our favorite metro Detroit coffee shops

Trinosophes is one of our favorite local coffee spots.
Trinosophes1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-778-9258; trinosophes.com/cafeThis cafe near Eastern Market is attached to Peoples Records, so you can sip while you shop for new music. If you’re sitting in, the cups used to serve up beverages are handmade and beautiful. Plus, Trinosophes has its own mini library, a publication, and a room to the side for live music and other events, adding to the community feel. Cafe Sous Terre445 W. Forest Ave., Detroit; 313-228-2880; cafesousterre.comJust opening in July 2023, Cafe Sous Terre is a hidden gem barely seen by cars driving by, located down a stairwell in the basement of a 19th-century mansion in Midtown. The European-style spot operates as a coffee shop during the day, offering espresso, lattes, and tea, with great space for remote workers and students. At night, it shifts into a bar serving French wine, cocktails, and mocktails with housemade syrup. Read more here. The Commons7900 Mack Ave., Detroit; 313-447-5060; thecommonsdetroit.comWaiting for your laundry at a laundromat is usually boring and unappealing, but The Commons changes the game. The eastside spot is a coffee shop and laundromat, with a big open space upstairs to work and chill. Plus, the drinks and breakfast items are all super affordable. HarazMultiple locations; harazcoffeehouse.comThis family-owned Yemeni-inspired coffee shop has locations in Detroit, Warren, Louisville, and beyond (with more coming), but it all started in Dearborn. Its beverages are perfectly flavored and the ambiance is equally as enjoyable. Eastside Roasterz16555 Warren Ave., Detroit; instagram.com/eastside.roasterzCurrently located inside Next Chapter Books in Detroit’s Morningside neighborhood, this Black and queer-owned coffee company plans to open its own brick-and-mortar right next to the bookshop later this year. For now, you can grab a coffee while you peruse for new and used books. The spot offers unique drink options made with housemade syrups, plus bags of beans that you can buy to enjoy at home. Cairo Coffee2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; instagram.com/cairo_coffeeYou may enjoy Spot Lite for a night out, but during the day, the art gallery-nightclub operates as a record store and coworking space, with beverages served up by Cairo Coffee. The coffee counter used to be located in Savvy Chic boutique in Eastern Market, but relocated in 2021. The owners pride themselves on relationships with community members and grassroots organizations.
Click to View 20 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

