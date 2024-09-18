Detroit ranked among worst cities for coffee lovers, according to study

Coffee is a daily essential for many people, and new coffee shops in metro Detroit are cropping up all the time.

Still, some coffee scenes are better than others.

In a recent study by WalletHub titled “Best Coffee Cities in America,” Detroit was ranked among the worst cities for coffee lovers, placing 96th out of 100.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators, including the number of coffee houses, cafés, and coffee shops per capita and the average price of coffee.

Detroit placed dead last in categories like the average amount spent on coffee per household and the percent of homes with coffee makers.

Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle claimed the top spots, while Detroit’s coffee scene ranked better than just four other cities: Lubbock, Texas; Hialeah, Florida; Toledo, Ohio; and Laredo, Texas.

Despite the rankings, we think Detroit’s local coffee culture is packed with great options.