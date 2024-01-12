Hamtramck’s Kitab Cafe opening Detroit location in former Avalon Bakery space

The owners say they expect to open the new location sometime in February

By on Fri, Jan 12, 2024 at 4:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kitab Cafe's new location at 411 W. Canfield St. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Kitab Cafe's new location at 411 W. Canfield St.

Kitab Cafe and Bookstore is opening a second location in Detroit.

A new facade with the same style as the Hamtramck-based shop has appeared at Avalon International Breads’ former space at 422 W. Willis St. The Midtown bakery moved from its longtime building in early 2023 to a new location around the corner at 411 W. Canfield St.

Married co-owners Asma Almulaiki and Ahmed Alwhysee opened the original Kitab Cafe in January 2023, with the hopes of creating an unpretentious, welcoming, and diverse space. “Kitab” means “book” in Arabic, and the pair initially thought the cafe would be more of a bookstore, but its coffee and food offerings have become popular. It nows offers a fully halal menu.

The spot offers baked goods, baguettes, and soups from Ann Arbor-based Zingerman’s, plus a variety of coffee items, with a few Arabic drinks including Adeni chai and Yemeni coffee.

The owners say that they expect to open the Detroit location sometime in February, but construction projects like these are typically a moving target.

Kitab Cafe’s Hamtramck location recently hosted free community events including a letter writing for Palestine and a viewing of Between Two Crossings, a documentary following a young woman from Gaza.

An Instagram post from the store states that Kitab cafe’s goal is “to create a community space that is built on the idea of intellectual conversation, educated debates, and growth — spiritually, mentally, and physically.”

We’re glad the former Avalon space will continue to be a coffee shop, and we’re excited for this energy to be shared with Detroit.

Location Details

Kitab Cafe and Bookstore

422 W. Willis St., Detroit Detroit

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Our favorite Dearborn Coffee shops and cafes

Black Box Coffee and Art1034 Monroe St., Dearborn; blackboxdearborn.comThis is a stand-up coffee shop and art gallery serving cappuccino, affogato, lavender lattes, and fresh pastries. They also have a walk-up window if you’re in a hurry or want to take your drink with you on a downtown stroll. The shop hosts events like plant swaps, open mic nights, and small business pop-ups, too.
15 slides
Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.25245 Ford Rd., Suite B, Dearborn; qamariacoffee.comQamaria serves a mean pistachio latte and other Yemeni coffee faves like Mufawaar, a medium roast with cardamom and cream. Pair it with a honeycomb bun or rose milk cake. Black Box Coffee and Art1034 Monroe St., Dearborn; blackboxdearborn.comThis is a stand-up coffee shop and art gallery serving cappuccino, affogato, lavender lattes, and fresh pastries. They also have a walk-up window if you’re in a hurry or want to take your drink with you on a downtown stroll. The shop hosts events like plant swaps, open mic nights, and small business pop-ups, too. Qahwah House6655 Schaefer Rd., Dearborn | 22000 Michigan Ave., Dearborn | qahwahhouse.comQahwah House is another popular Yemeni coffee shop with multiple locations, but we like the downtown Dearborn spot on Michigan Avenue for its chill outdoor patio. Like many other Yemeni coffee shops in Dearborn, it’s open late — until 11 p.m. daily, except for Saturdays, when it’s open until midnight — and the patio is always packed. Diwan Cafe5125 Schaefer Rd., DearbornDiwan Cafe serves up smoothies, fresh juices, Turkish coffee, Yemeni tea, and drinks like the Kahwa Rada’yi Mulflaf, which combines light roast coffee, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom, sesame seeds, raisins, peanuts, almonds, cashews, and barley. The only thing that upstages its drinks and sweets is its ornate red decor. The Flower Shop Detroit/The Coffee Shop Detroit22722 Ford Rd., Dearborn Heights; instagram.com/flowershopdetroitA flower shop that serves coffee? Why not? This shop serves lattes with floral names like the Black Dahlia with mocha and white chocolate, or the Pink Poppy latte with strawberry puree and vanilla. They serve regular coffee too, but seating is limited so it’s more of a “grab a bouquet with a latte to go” rather than a “sit down for a few hours with your laptop” kind of place. Dellah Coffee & Brunch House20219 Carlysle St., Suite D, Dearborn; instagram.com/dellahcoffeeandbrunchhouseIn addition to fragrant Yemeni coffee, Dellah serves an array of brunch options. The menu is full of both Yemeni and typical American fare like shakshuka, omelets, chicken and waffles, biscoff pancakes, burgers, foul, wings, and fattah with dates.
Click to View 15 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jollibee’s first Michigan location finally has a new opening date

By Layla McMurtrie

Jollibee is finally opening in Michigan.

Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant Nuevo Seoul coming to downtown Detroit in February

By Layla McMurtrie

Nuevo Seoul is set to open in early February 2024.

Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing Co. drops two paczki-flavored beers

By Lee DeVito

This year, Eastern Market Brewing Co. is releasing cherry- and lemon-flavored paczki beer.

Troy’s Shiromaru serves up first-class Japanese food at a reasonable price

By Jane Slaughter

Star among the offerings at Troy’s Shiromaru is the black tonkotsu.

Also in Food & Drink

Troy’s Shiromaru serves up first-class Japanese food at a reasonable price

By Jane Slaughter

Star among the offerings at Troy’s Shiromaru is the black tonkotsu.

Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant Nuevo Seoul coming to downtown Detroit in February

By Layla McMurtrie

Nuevo Seoul is set to open in early February 2024.

Three things the dining scene can do to bring customers back

By Robert Stempkowski

Restaurants might do well to carefully consider what they bring to the table going forward.

Jollibee’s first Michigan location finally has a new opening date

By Layla McMurtrie

Jollibee is finally opening in Michigan.
More

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us