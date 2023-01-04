Detroit’s Avalon to close its Midtown cafe and move into Jolly Pumpkin

This is not the news we wanted to start 2023 with, but the new location will expand with weekend brunch and a few new menu items

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 9:27 am

click to enlarge Avalon's Willis location in Midtown is not our only favorite bakery, but also our go-to spot to pickup Metro Times. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Avalon's Willis location in Midtown is not our only favorite bakery, but also our go-to spot to pickup Metro Times.

Nothing lasts forever, especially good things that we wish would. Case in point, our favorite bakery, Avalon International Breads, is closing its flagship cafe at 422 W. Willis St. as of Jan 8.

The Midtown staple has been there since the late ’90s, pumping out Avalon’s famed sea salt chocolate chunk cookies, soft bread, and vegan treats with organic flour.

As a consolation, the bakery isn’t just closing down shop altogether — they’re moving around the corner into a space inside Jolly Pumpkin at 411 W. Canfield.

The new location is set to open in February serving Avalon favorites, weekend brunch, and a few new menu items with additional dine-in space. Cafe owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the catalyst for rethinking their business model into a collaborative effort with Jolly Pumpkin, sharing resources.

“While we leave our first home of more than 25 years with both sadness and gratitude, we look forward to building a sustainable model combining the resources and strengths of both businesses,” Jackie Victor, Avalon Co-founder said in a press release.

The Willis cafe was Avalon's first location and the bakery has since expanded to four other outposts throughout Southeast Michigan, including recently opened spots inside Meijer-operated Rivertown Market and Woodward Corner Market.

According to the release, Avalon is working to transition the majority of employees at its Willis flagship to the new Midtown location.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Read More about Randiah Camille Green
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

Upscale bistro and music venue Soul on Ice opens in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

The bar at Soul on Ice.

‘Slim Saucy’s’ pop-up sells Detroit-style pizza by the slice in Ann Arbor

By Lee DeVito

Joe Maino of the Slim Saucy’s pop-up learned how to make Detroit-style pizza under the award-winning Shawn Randazzo of St. Clair Shores.

Sweetgreen is opening a Troy location

By Randiah Camille Green

The Troy salad shop is located at 730 East Big Beaver Road.

Also in Food & Drink

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

By Jane Slaughter

Royal Oak’s Pastaio can be a bit old-fashioned, but that’s not a bad thing

Consider the lobster rolls at Pearl’s Deep Dive

By Tom Perkins

Consider the lobster rolls at Pearl’s Deep Dive

Detroit’s Leila offers a different take on Lebanese cuisine

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Leila offers a different take on Lebanese cuisine

Perfecting the dumpling on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Yakisoba noodle, Cocomama gyoza, Goat Daddi gyoza, and Coconut rice.
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us