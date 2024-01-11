Detroit’s Eastern Market Brewing Co. drops two paczki-flavored beers

‘We had no idea how much Detroiters loved paczki but we sure do now,’ the company says

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge This year, Eastern Market Brewing Co. is releasing cherry- and lemon-flavored paczki beer. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
This year, Eastern Market Brewing Co. is releasing cherry- and lemon-flavored paczki beer.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. says its paczki-inspired beer has been so popular that this year it is releasing two new flavors ahead of Paczki Day — cherry and lemon.

“Back in 2021, we stumbled on something special,” Eastern Market Brewing Co. founder Dayne Bartscht says in a statement. “We made a small, one-off batch of paczki beer and it sold out immediately. Then in 2022, we doubled our production, and again, sold out. Last year, we doubled production one more time, and moved to a pre-order process limiting how much each customer could buy. Sold out. We had no idea how much Detroiters loved paczki but we sure do now. It’s wonderful.”

The beers come in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18 and are available to preorder online through Jan. 12 or while supplies last, limited to one case per flavor. The company expects the beer to sell out within 24 hours, and orders can be picked up at the brewery’s Eastern Market taproom during regular business hours from Feb. 7-13.

“Retail partners pre-ordered so much paczki beer this year, we had to buy more fermenters,” EMBC VP of sales and marketing Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in a statement. “We’ve weighed all that interest with both the growth of our self-distribution business and a spike in January sales of our N/A beer. While good problems to have, the pre-order is limited and likely to sell out faster than last year.”

The beer will also be available at a select number of local stores next week.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is also co-hosting a Paczki Party on Saturday, Feb. 10 with Detroit City Distillery. Festivities are set to include a paczki-eating contest, live music, and vegan paczki from Dooped Donuts.

Cities with large Polish American communities such as metro Detroit celebrate Fat Tuesday and the beginning of Lent by eating paczki, deliciously decadent stuffed doughnuts. A number of local distilleries celebrate by making packzi-infused spirits, including vodka by Detroit City Distillery and Griffin Claw Brewing Company.

Location Details

Eastern Market Brewing Co

2515 Riopelle Street, Detroit Detroit

1 article

