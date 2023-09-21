Eastern Market Brewing Co. is moving into Detroit’s former Founders Brewing Co. space

click to enlarge Courtesy of Eastern Market Brewing Co. A rendering of the new Elephant & Co. space planned for 456 Charlotte St., Detroit.

Months after Founders Brewing Co. abruptly shuttered its Detroit taproom, Eastern Market Brewing Co. has announced plans to move into the space.

Dubbed Elephant & Co., the new taproom is slated to open in 2024 at 456 Charlotte St., Detroit.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. launched its first brewery and taproom in the city’s market district during the annual Eastern Market After Dark event in 2017.

“Six years ago today, we poured our very first beer at Eastern Market After Dark,” Eastern Market Brewing Co. managing director Dayne Bartscht said in a statement. “We’ve come a long way, and this location will be a representation of everything we’ve learned. The name ‘Elephant & Co.’ is an ode to where it all started, with our elephant logo in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our many other brands. Charlotte Street will be a showcase for our beer, as well as our offerings beyond beer.”

Those offerings include self-service taps, Detroit-style pizza, and coffee and doughnuts from Dooped Donuts. Elephant & Co. also plans to offer a first-of-its-kind service in Michigan to deliver pizza and beer directly to customers.

In 2020, the company launched the Ferndale Project in the former Axle Brewing Co. space on Livernois Avenue, where it first tested the delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the company also acquired the former Roak Brewing Co. site in Royal Oak, where it created Michigan’s first fully self-service taproom. It says it plans to rebrand that location as Elephant & Co. as well, and also to open additional locations across the state in the coming years.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. first opened its Detroit taproom in 2017. It closed in May following numerous racial discrimination complaints, though the company blamed the closure on poor sales.

