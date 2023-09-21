Eastern Market Brewing Co. is moving into Detroit’s former Founders Brewing Co. space

Elephant & Co. is slated to open in 2024

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A rendering of the new Elephant & Co. space planned for 456 Charlotte St., Detroit. - Courtesy of Eastern Market Brewing Co.
Courtesy of Eastern Market Brewing Co.
A rendering of the new Elephant & Co. space planned for 456 Charlotte St., Detroit.

Months after Founders Brewing Co. abruptly shuttered its Detroit taproom, Eastern Market Brewing Co. has announced plans to move into the space.

Dubbed Elephant & Co., the new taproom is slated to open in 2024 at 456 Charlotte St., Detroit.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. launched its first brewery and taproom in the city’s market district during the annual Eastern Market After Dark event in 2017.

“Six years ago today, we poured our very first beer at Eastern Market After Dark,” Eastern Market Brewing Co. managing director Dayne Bartscht said in a statement. “We’ve come a long way, and this location will be a representation of everything we’ve learned. The name ‘Elephant & Co.’ is an ode to where it all started, with our elephant logo in Eastern Market, while ‘& Co.’ represents our many other brands. Charlotte Street will be a showcase for our beer, as well as our offerings beyond beer.”

Those offerings include self-service taps, Detroit-style pizza, and coffee and doughnuts from Dooped Donuts. Elephant & Co. also plans to offer a first-of-its-kind service in Michigan to deliver pizza and beer directly to customers.

In 2020, the company launched the Ferndale Project in the former Axle Brewing Co. space on Livernois Avenue, where it first tested the delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, the company also acquired the former Roak Brewing Co. site in Royal Oak, where it created Michigan’s first fully self-service taproom. It says it plans to rebrand that location as Elephant & Co. as well, and also to open additional locations across the state in the coming years.

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co. first opened its Detroit taproom in 2017. It closed in May following numerous racial discrimination complaints, though the company blamed the closure on poor sales.

Location Details

Founders Brewing Co. Detroit

456 Charlotte Street, Detroit Detroit

2 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Jollibee is finally opening its first Michigan location in October

By Layla McMurtrie

Jollibee is coming to Michigan.

In Sylvan Lake, Goomah and Live Bait bring two restaurants under one roof

By Lee DeVito

The former Pepino’s in Sylvan Lake is now two restaurants: Goomah and Live Bait.

Whatcha Wanna Eat is Detroit’s first inner-city food hall full of minority-owned businesses

By Randiah Camille Green

Food hall owner Bobby Bailey is also the owner of Spud Heads, which is down the street.

Rock musician Sammy Hagar launching Detroit-based brewing company

By Layla McMurtrie

Sammy Hagar.

Also in Food & Drink

Mexican restaurant Vecino to open in Midtown Detroit this November

By Randiah Camille Green

Menu items at Vecino include Oaxacan cheese with house-made heirloom corn tortillas and whole snapper.

Detroit’s Basan restaurant is a cut above

By Tom Perkins

Basan has been serving up Asian-inspired fare next to Little Caesars Arena for about a year now.

In Sylvan Lake, Goomah and Live Bait bring two restaurants under one roof

By Lee DeVito

The former Pepino’s in Sylvan Lake is now two restaurants: Goomah and Live Bait.

A few seasonal recipes as Michigan’s weather turns colder

By Robert Stempkowski

Served on platters alongside your favorite, cold-weather proteins, peppers are as gorgeous as they are good to eat.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us