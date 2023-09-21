Mexican restaurant Vecino to open in Midtown Detroit this November

It includes an ‘agave-forward’ bar

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 12:26 pm

click to enlarge Menu items at Vecino include Oaxacan cheese with house-made heirloom corn tortillas and whole snapper. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Menu items at Vecino include Oaxacan cheese with house-made heirloom corn tortillas and whole snapper.

Detroit’s Midtown is getting a new restaurant inspired by Mexico City and Oaxaca cuisine this fall. Vecino is set to open at 4100 Third Ave. in November serving contemporary Mexican dishes with a “unique flare,” according to a media release.

Diners can expect small plates like crispy Oaxacan cheese with house-made heirloom corn tortillas, ceviche, and main dishes like whole snapper and pollo al carbon.

Vecino’s kitchen is being helmed by executive chef Ricardo Mojica, formerly of Sava’s in Ann Arbor, and head chef Stephanie Duran from Chicago’s James Beard Award-winning bar The Aviary.

Mojica, a Michigan native, learned to cook from his mother and grandmother at the age of 11 and was the youngest sous chef in P.F. Chang’s history at 19 years old, before joining Sava’s. Duran is originally from Texas and spent years cooking for renowned restaurants in Mexico City like Pujol and Eno from famed restaurateur Enrique Olvera, and Maycoll Calderon’s Huset.

The restaurant also includes an “agave-forward” bar focusing on a range of South American spirits, tequilas, and mezcals.

Vecino is the first project by Detroit-based company Midwest Hospitality which was co-founded by Mexico City native Adriana Jimenez and Midest Common design studio owners Colin Tury and Michael Haener. Jimenez grew up working at Mexican restaurants her family owns in metro Detroit.

“The vision for Vecino was to bring an elevated Mexico-style concept to Detroit with an emphasis on authentic cuisine,” Jimenez said. “Chefs Ricardo and Stephanie bring unique personal and professional backgrounds to achieve the concept we’re looking for. We’re thrilled to have them aboard.”

Location Details

Vecino

4100 Third Street, Detroit Detroit

1 article

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
