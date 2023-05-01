click to enlarge Shutterstock Founders Brewing Co. closed its Detroit taproom.

Founders Brewing Co. has permanently closed its Detroit taproom — making the announcement just hours after a former worker filed a new racial discrimination complaint against the company, Metro Times has learned.

In a Facebook post published Monday evening, the company blamed the closure on sluggish sales.

It is with great sadness that we announce that the Founders Detroit Taproom will be permanently closing its doors today.



Unfortunately, our Detroit location has not been immune to the struggle to regain foot traffic after temporary Covid closures that have impacted restaurants and bars across the nation. We are working diligently to find new positions within the company for employees impacted by this closure.



We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, Mug Clubbers, and friends for your support and business over the years. It has been a great pleasure to serve you.

The Grand Rapids-based company temporarily closed the taproom in 2019 following a Metro Times report that revealed management claimed it did not know an employee who had filed a racial discrimination complaint was Black in a court deposition. The employee who filed the suit alleged “racist internal corporate culture” at the company, including white employees using the “N word,” leading to calls for a boycott.

Founders settled the case for an undisclosed amount in 2019 and pledged a number of racial sensitivity efforts, including hiring a director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

It then had the misfortune of reopening the Detroit taproom in February 2020 — weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S.

However, it appears that Founders’ DEI efforts were to no avail.

After this article was published, attorney Jack Schulz reached out to Metro Times to tell us that Founders Brewing Co. received yet another racial discrimination complaint filed in Detroit’s U.S. District Court Eastern District on Monday afternoon.

According to the complaint, Naeemah Dillard, who is Black, worked at the Detroit taproom from June 2021 until April 2023, “when the work environment became so objectively racially hostile that she had no choice to resign.”

“Ms. Dillard spoke openly about her racially hostile treatment to Founders during her exit interview last Wednesday,” Schulz tells Metro Times. “It is difficult for me to objectively accept that Founders’ abrupt announcement to permanently close the Detroit taproom mere hours after Dillard’s complaint was filed as being due to COVID-19.”

click to enlarge Gabe Silver Founders Brewing Co.’s former Detroit taproom.

In her complaint, Dillard alleges she was promoted to an unusual “part-time” management position “for purely optic purposes.” She also alleges other instances of racial discrimination including co-workers intentionally mispronouncing her name and someone telling her that she has “not struggled enough to be black,” among others.

In another instance, Dillard brought her 6-year-old daughter to work, prompting another manager to tell her to “make sure [she] didn’t steal any money.”

The other managers, all white, had their own “focus areas” like overseeing the taproom’s event space or training employees, according to the complaint, while Dillard did not. She was also the only manager who worked additional shifts as a server, during which times she was compensated as a server, not a manager, the complaint states.

When Dillard reported the incidents to management, she alleges that she received drastically reduced hours as retaliation or was ignored. The complaint also states she worked as a part-time manager for nearly a year without moving up, while white managers were promoted within months.

The complaint also details alleged instances of sexual harassment.

Things were so bad that a white manager also resigned because of the ongoing racial discrimination against Dillard.

In an affidavit, the white manager said that he left the taproom following the 2019 racial discrimination lawsuit, but returned because of the company’s pledges to do better.

“I … was explicitly told by Founders’ leadership at the highest level that there would be changes in culture,” the manager said. “The truth is that it never happened and I feel taken advantage of.”

In another unfortunate coincidence, Founders decided to abruptly close the taproom on May 1, also known as International Workers’ Day.

“Although the complaint was filed on behalf of a single former employee facing racial discrimination, my immediate thoughts are with the large number of employees who were just terminated without any notice or time to prepare,” Schulz says.

We reached out to Founders Brewing Co. for comment and will update this article with their response.

This article was updated with news that the closure was announced hours after a second racial discrimination complaint was filed against the company.

