Due to popular demand, Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante postpones closure

Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante has decided to postpone its final day of business, giving fans more opportunities to say goodbye before Chef Luciano DelSignore closes shop.

“It is with great pleasure that we share another exciting update on behalf of Chef Luciano DelSignore and the esteemed team at Bacco Ristorante,” the restaurant said in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce an extension of Bacco Ristorante’s operations, responding to the extraordinary demand from the upcoming NFL draft events at the end of April as well as the heartfelt requests from cherished guests.”

The popular upscale restaurant will now remain open through April 28, a month later than the initially announced March 23 closure.

The restaurant has been in business for more than 20 years. DelSignore opened the restaurant in 2002 and has since expanded with the Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina chain in 2010 and Birmingham’s Casa Pernoi in 2019.

Reservations can be made at baccoristorante.com.