Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante is closing

After more than 20 years in business, chef Luciano DelSignore has announced the closure of Bacco Ristorante in Southfield.

“I am deeply appreciative for the incredible clients and team that have made Bacco an unforgettable adventure,” DelSignore said in a statement. “I reflect on the relationships and the vibrant community we’ve built while delivering unmatched hospitality and simple Italian cuisine elevated with the finest ingredients to multiple generations.”

DelSignore opened the restaurant in 2002, before going on to launch Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina in 2010, with locations in Southfield, Royal Oak, Plymouth, and Ann Arbor, and Birmingham’s Casa Pernoi in 2019.

Among Luciano’s mentees is Anthony Lombardo, now executive chef at Detroit’s Shewolf, who expressed gratitude to DelSignore and Bacco Ristorante.

“Bacco has been one of the most important restaurants in Michigan over the last 22 years,” Lombardo said in a statement. “Luciano is a true leader in hospitality and Italian cuisine, and I personally learned so much during my 5 years at Bacco — from the importance of building relationships with guests and the community, to the seriousness of every ingredient that comes in through the back door. My time cooking in the Bacco kitchen was formative years in my culinary career and there is influence of that all over the Shewolf menu. Bacco will truly be missed.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey,” Luciano added. “The impact you've had is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful.”

The restaurant is taking reservations through its final day in business on Saturday, March 23.

More information is available at baccoristorante.com.

