Southfield’s Bacco Ristorante is closing

The upscale Italian restaurant was opened by chef Luciano DelSignore in 2002

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 1:34 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Luciano DelSignore bids “arrivederci” to Bacco Ristorante. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Luciano DelSignore bids “arrivederci” to Bacco Ristorante.

After more than 20 years in business, chef Luciano DelSignore has announced the closure of Bacco Ristorante in Southfield.

“I am deeply appreciative for the incredible clients and team that have made Bacco an unforgettable adventure,” DelSignore said in a statement. “I reflect on the relationships and the vibrant community we’ve built while delivering unmatched hospitality and simple Italian cuisine elevated with the finest ingredients to multiple generations.”

DelSignore opened the restaurant in 2002, before going on to launch Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina in 2010, with locations in Southfield, Royal Oak, Plymouth, and Ann Arbor, and Birmingham’s Casa Pernoi in 2019.

Among Luciano’s mentees is Anthony Lombardo, now executive chef at Detroit’s Shewolf, who expressed gratitude to DelSignore and Bacco Ristorante.

“Bacco has been one of the most important restaurants in Michigan over the last 22 years,” Lombardo said in a statement. “Luciano is a true leader in hospitality and Italian cuisine, and I personally learned so much during my 5 years at Bacco — from the importance of building relationships with guests and the community, to the seriousness of every ingredient that comes in through the back door. My time cooking in the Bacco kitchen was formative years in my culinary career and there is influence of that all over the Shewolf menu. Bacco will truly be missed.”

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey,” Luciano added. “The impact you've had is immeasurable, and I am forever grateful.”

The restaurant is taking reservations through its final day in business on Saturday, March 23.

More information is available at baccoristorante.com.

Location Details

Bacco Ristorante

29410 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield Oakland County

248-358-0344

1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Related
Side Dish: Chef Luciano DelSignore is a swell guy

Side Dish: Chef Luciano DelSignore is a swell guy

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Influencer Mr.ChimeTime rips into Detroit restaurants. Is the criticism warranted?

By Randiah Camille Green

Influencer Mr.Chimetime visited Michigan to try local restaurants.

Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ is borderline unbearable, but still

By Robert Stempkowski

Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ is borderline unbearable, but still

Absence of Proof creates sober spaces in Detroit beyond Dry January

By Randiah Camille Green

Absence of Proof creates sober spaces in Detroit beyond Dry January

Dueling Valentine’s Day cards

By Robert Stempkowski

Mr. Poker Face.

Also in Food & Drink

Absence of Proof creates sober spaces in Detroit beyond Dry January

By Randiah Camille Green

Absence of Proof creates sober spaces in Detroit beyond Dry January

Kitab Cafe’s married co-owners have created a warm and welcoming space in Hamtramck

By Jane Slaughter

Kitab Cafe’s married co-owners have created a warm and welcoming space in Hamtramck

Detroit City Distillery’s Pączki Day Vodka will now be distributed nationwide

By Layla McMurtrie

Bottles of Paczki Day Vodka are $35 each.

Hamtramck’s Kitab Cafe opening Detroit location in former Avalon Bakery space

By Layla McMurtrie

Kitab Cafe's new location at 411 W. Canfield St.
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us