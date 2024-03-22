Vertex Coffee Roasters is opening a second location in Ypsilanti’s former Cultivate space

Since the unexpected closure of Cultivate Coffee and Taphouse in February 2022, Ypsilanti residents have been eagerly hoping for some sort of comeback for the beloved cafe. Finally, Vertex Coffee Roasters is breathing new life into the space at 307 N. River St., with an opening set for March 23.

This will mark the second location for Vertex, whose home base is at 1355 S. University Ave. in Ann Arbor. The women- and queer-owned space was opened in 2019 by Kara Soto and her wife Mackenzie.

The cafe serves coffee and tea crafted with housemade syrups, as well as 12-ounce and 16-ounce bags of beans straight from the company’s roastery in Milan. Plus, Vertex prides itself on a commitment to sustainability, helping produce less waste by recycling, using all compostable materials, and more.

Vertex first announced its Ypsilanti location through an Instagram post in late January with a photo of the building captioned “New location unlocked.”

People were immediately excited.

No one was sure when the space would re-open though, but earlier this week, another Instagram update announced a soft opening will take place on Saturday, March 23 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

“We will be introducing new menu items slowly over the next few weeks, but we are so excited to open up the space!” the post reads. “This weekend we will have coffee and toasts/sandwiches! Our zero-proof bar is in the works and opening soon.”

While Cultivate served both coffee and alcohol, Vertex currently has no plans to get a liquor license.

The hours for the new coffee shop will be Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.