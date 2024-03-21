These restaurants will be at Metro Times United We Brunch

United We Brunch is back.
The Metro Times brunch tasting event is set for 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at The Norwood, a new venue in Detroit’s New Center area.
As usual, the event will include mimosa and bloody mary bars, as well as brunch samples from local restaurants.
Here’s what’s on the menu:
Celebrity Catering serving charcuterie, French Toast Shooters, and more
Cornbread Restaurant and Bar serving Down Home Chicken and Waffles
Edo Ramen House and Sushi Lounge serving Pineapple Margarita Poke, Edo MT Roll, Caterpillar, and Vegan Roll
Jim Brady’s serving Carrot Cake Waffles
Oak House Deli serving Pulled Pork Sliders, Corned Beef and Swiss Sliders, Vegan Turkey Sliders, Vegan Steak and Cheddar Sliders
Pronto Lounge and Showbar serving Mini Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy
Star of India serving Veggie Pakora, Chicken Biryani, Butter Chicken,
The Kitchen by Cooking With Que serving chicken and waffles with both a vegan and non-vegan option and loaded creamy grits
Yum Village serving Afro-Carribean waffle with grits
If that sounds scrumptious, tickets are $50 and are available to purchase at mtbrunch.com.