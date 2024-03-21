  1. Food & Drink
UNITED WE BRUNCH - RETURNS MARCH 23

These restaurants will be at Metro Times United We Brunch

Our brunch tasting event is this Saturday at The Norwood

By
Mar 21, 2024 at 9:43 am
A scene from a previous United We Brunch event.
A scene from a previous United We Brunch event.
United We Brunch is back.

The Metro Times brunch tasting event is set for 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23 at The Norwood, a new venue in Detroit’s New Center area.

As usual, the event will include mimosa and bloody mary bars, as well as brunch samples from local restaurants.

Here’s what’s on the menu:

Celebrity Catering serving charcuterie, French Toast Shooters, and more

Cornbread Restaurant and Bar serving Down Home Chicken and Waffles

Edo Ramen House and Sushi Lounge serving Pineapple Margarita Poke, Edo MT Roll, Caterpillar, and Vegan Roll

Jim Brady’s serving Carrot Cake Waffles

Oak House Deli serving Pulled Pork Sliders, Corned Beef and Swiss Sliders, Vegan Turkey Sliders, Vegan Steak and Cheddar Sliders

Pronto Lounge and Showbar serving Mini Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy

Star of India serving Veggie Pakora, Chicken Biryani, Butter Chicken,

The Kitchen by Cooking With Que serving chicken and waffles with both a vegan and non-vegan option and loaded creamy grits

Yum Village serving Afro-Carribean waffle with grits

If that sounds scrumptious, tickets are $50 and are available to purchase at mtbrunch.com.

A sneak peek of what’s coming to the 2024 United We Brunch

A scene from a previous United We Brunch event.
Participating restaurants and dishes they are serving:Cornbread - Belgian waffle with chicken wings Participating restaurants and dishes they are serving:Edo Lounge — Pineapple Poke Shooters & Vegan Roll Participating restaurants and dishes they are serving:Star of India - Butter Chicken, Biriyani, & Vegetable Pakora A scene from a previous United We Brunch event. A scene from a previous United We Brunch event. A scene from a previous United We Brunch event.
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

