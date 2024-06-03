Detroit’s UFO Factory is closing

The UFO Factory will soon close, its owners say.

The popular rock ’n’ roll venue and bar announced the closure Monday on Instagram, saying that the last day of business will be Saturday, June 15.

“[We] are getting out of the bar/restaurant/venue biz!” the Instagram post reads. “it’s been a real cool time but we are moving on to other projects - it’s time! we will miss the music, art, fun, and the #ufopeople most of all, of course [...]”

It sounds like the venue, located at 2110 Trumbull, could still operate in a new form under new owners.

“[What’s] next to come at 2110 Trumbull???” the owners wrote. “All will be revealed soon soon soon and fear not if you loved OUR #ufoFACTORY you are likely to be pleased with the next evolution (more info coming soon🤔).”

UFO Factory owners Dion Fischer, Aliccia Bollig-Fischer, and Matthew Bihun acquired the former Hoot Robinson’s bar in 2010, which had been a watering hole for baseball fans until 1994, when Tiger Stadium was in the neighborhood. It opened as UFO Factory in 2014.

Instagram, @ufofactory Some of the “#ufopeople.”

The venue soon became a beloved Detroit spot known for booking indie rock bands and DJ nights. Its quirky gender-neutral bathrooms had also become a favorite selfie destination for hipsters, which were routinely reposted on the UFO Factory’s Instagram page with the hashtag “#ufopeople.”

The business also included a gourmet hot dog restaurant, Laika Dog (named after the first dog sent to space, in keeping with the interstellar theme).

In 2017, a construction crew for the next-door Elton Park mixed-use development damaged a UFO Factory wall, forcing the venue to close for more than a year. The club opened 15 months later following a $400,000 renovation funded by its insurance policy.

Fischer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The owners say that UFO Factory will keep regular hours for its remaining weeks in business, with a number of events planned.