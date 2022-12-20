Detroit’s Pie Sci cooks up ‘Metro Thymes’ pizza

Instagram, @piescipizza Pie-Sci’s “Science Lab” has cooked up a Metro Times-themed pizza this week.

We did a double-take when we were scrolling on Instagram and saw a hand-drawn Metro Times logo in a Monday post by inventive pizza makers Pie Sci. And was that a little cartoon cabbage version of our Savage Love mascot, a heart struck in the eye by Cupid’s bow?

We were tickled pink to realize that Pie-Sci’s “Science Lab” has cooked up a Metro Times-themed pizza this week, the cheekily named “Detroit Metro Thymes: Cabbage Love.”

According to the restaurant’s chalkboard menu, the pies come with garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, and cabbage soup, topped with shredded carrots and a soup base drippings drizzle.

Sounds fancy!

At least one hater couldn’t resist trolling us in the comments.

“Soup on a pizza makes as much sense as @metrotimes being a ‘news’ source,” Instagram user @dangerdoodle wrote. “But it’s hilarious pandering.”

Over on Facebook, fan Lura Smith gets it right when she writes, “Well my flu ridden self surely does need this.”

We are honored to be represented in pizza form, and we’ll have to pick one up this week to try it. Thanks, Pie Sci guys!

