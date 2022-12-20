Detroit’s Pie Sci cooks up ‘Metro Thymes’ pizza

We’re the flavor of the week!

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 9:28 am

Pie-Sci’s “Science Lab” has cooked up a Metro Times-themed pizza this week. - Instagram, @piescipizza
Instagram, @piescipizza
Pie-Sci’s “Science Lab” has cooked up a Metro Times-themed pizza this week.

We did a double-take when we were scrolling on Instagram and saw a hand-drawn Metro Times logo in a Monday post by inventive pizza makers Pie Sci. And was that a little cartoon cabbage version of our Savage Love mascot, a heart struck in the eye by Cupid’s bow?

We were tickled pink to realize that Pie-Sci’s “Science Lab” has cooked up a Metro Times-themed pizza this week, the cheekily named “Detroit Metro Thymes: Cabbage Love.”

According to the restaurant’s chalkboard menu, the pies come with garlic oil, mozzarella, sausage, and cabbage soup, topped with shredded carrots and a soup base drippings drizzle.

Sounds fancy!

At least one hater couldn’t resist trolling us in the comments.

“Soup on a pizza makes as much sense as @metrotimes being a ‘news’ source,” Instagram user @dangerdoodle wrote. “But it’s hilarious pandering.”

Over on Facebook, fan Lura Smith gets it right when she writes, “Well my flu ridden self surely does need this.”

We are honored to be represented in pizza form, and we’ll have to pick one up this week to try it. Thanks, Pie Sci guys!

Location Details

Pie Sci

5163 Trumbull Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

313-818-0290

2 articles

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon

By Randiah Camille Green

The Peterboro closed down in July and is reopening Dec. 30.

Detroit Soul opens second location with help from Motor City Match

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit Soul co-owners and brothers Samuel Van Buren and Jerome Brown

Detroit’s Leila offers a different take on Lebanese cuisine

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Leila offers a different take on Lebanese cuisine

Perfecting the dumpling on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Yakisoba noodle, Cocomama gyoza, Goat Daddi gyoza, and Coconut rice.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Leila offers a different take on Lebanese cuisine

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Leila offers a different take on Lebanese cuisine

Perfecting the dumpling on Detroit’s east side

By Tom Perkins

Yakisoba noodle, Cocomama gyoza, Goat Daddi gyoza, and Coconut rice.

Detroit City Distillery’s tasting room is now a ‘Whiskey Winter Wonderland’

By Lee DeVito

DCD’s award-winning bourbon, whiskey, rye, gin, and vodka will also be on sale for holiday gifts.

New Order Coffee reopens with new location and owner

By Randiah Camille Green

New Order Coffee's new cafe is located at 25107 Jefferson St.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us