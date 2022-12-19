Detroit restaurant The Peterboro is reopening soon

click to enlarge Steve Neavling The Peterboro closed down in July and is reopening Dec. 30.

​​

Come Friday, Dec. 30, The Peterboro’s almond chicken will be back on the menu.

The contemporary Chinese American restaurant in Detroit’s Cass Corridor shut down over the summer to focus on repairs and is finally reopening with new(ish) owner Chuck Inchaustegui at the helm.

Inchaustegui was a managing partner of the restaurant when it initially opened in 2016 and has taken over ownership of the restaurant ahead of its reopening.

The restaurant posted about the reopening on social media along with an upcoming $100 New Year’s Eve dinner that includes a red dragon welcome shot, small plate buffet, midnight champagne toast, two drink tickets, and sounds from DJ Crate Digga.

Inchaustegui told Crain’s Detroit Business the restaurant will have a refined menu focusing on staples like almond chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.

“It got to a point where we were doing too much,” Inchaustegui told Crain’s. “We’re going to try to just do a few things really well, rather than do a bunch of different things and hope they’re good.”

The temporary closure in July came as a surprise to both patrons and staff who were reportedly informed the same day it closed.

At the time, owners cited “trying restaurant times” as the reason for the closure, noting they would be reimagining the space and reopening soon.

The Peterboro is located at 420 Peterboro St., Detroit, and is taking reservations online. More info is at thepeterboro.com.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter