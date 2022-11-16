A note about Savage Love

You can still read the popular sex advice column in print in Metro Times, but a change is being made to the web version

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 8:00 am

Dear “Savage Love” readers:

After Nov. 14 my website Savage.Love will become the exclusive online home for my column.

My column will still appear in print in some publications (like the Detroit Metro Times), but you will no longer be able to read the column online anywhere other than Savage.Love.

This move will allow me to continue bringing you new columns — new questions, new answers — every week.

I hope you will check out Savage.Love, where you can join the community of “Savage Love” readers and enjoy my latest columns, decades (!) of archives, the “Savage Lovecast” podcast, and much more.

About The Author

Dan Savage

Dan Savage is a sex-advice columnist, podcaster, and author, and has appeared on numerous television shows. His sex advice column “Savage Love” first appeared in The Stranger, Seattle’s alternative weekly, in 1991. The column is now syndicated across the United States and Canada. He has published six books...
Dan Savage
