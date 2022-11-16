A note about Savage Love

Dear “Savage Love” readers:

After Nov. 14 my website Savage.Love will become the exclusive online home for my column.

My column will still appear in print in some publications (like the Detroit Metro Times), but you will no longer be able to read the column online anywhere other than Savage.Love.

This move will allow me to continue bringing you new columns — new questions, new answers — every week.

I hope you will check out Savage.Love, where you can join the community of “Savage Love” readers and enjoy my latest columns, decades (!) of archives, the “Savage Lovecast” podcast, and much more.

