Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts plots a comeback

Steve Neavling Dutch Girl Donuts is located at 19000 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

Doughnut fans, rejoice: Detroit fave Dutch Girl Donuts says it plans to reopen.

The business shared the update in a Facebook post on Thursday, writing:

We have wonderful news to share! Dutch Girl has accepted an offer and very soon will be open again!



The icing on the donut… Jon Timmer will be making the family recipes for all of us to enjoy. Just as we remember! 🍩



The tradition of Dutch Girl that we all love and miss will be alive and well again. Thank you l for all the love and support. ♥️



Stay tuned! As there is much more to come!

Dutch Girl Donuts is a family affair. Jon Timmer is the grandson of the doughnut shop’s founders, John and Cecelia (the eponymous “Dutch girl”) Timmer, who first opened the spot in 1947.

The business was later passed on to their son Gene Timmer, who died in 2021 at age 75.

The future of the business was then in limbo, and the building at 19000 Woodward Avenue was put up for sale earlier this year.

Jon Timmer has worked at Dutch Girl Donuts for many years, coming in at 5 a.m. nearly every day to make hundreds of doughnuts.

