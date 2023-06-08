Big Rock Italian Chophouse planned to replace Birmingham’s former Big Rock Chophouse

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Big Rock Italian Chophouse will replace the former Big Rock Chophouse in Birmingham’s old Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot.

After nearly 40 years, Birmingham’s Big Rock Chophouse closed its doors in 2021. But developers have now announced a new restaurant called Big Rock Italian Chophouse will open in its space at 245 S. Eton St., the former Grand Trunk Western Railroad Depot.

According to a press release, the new restaurant is expected to open in summer 2024. The $10 million project is a joint venture with Columbus, Ohio-based Cameron Mitchell Restaurants and local investor partners Tom Celani and Dario Bergamo.

The developers say the 11,000 square-foot fine-dining Italian chophouse will feature a menu focused on prime steaks, along with pastas, wine, bourbon, and handcrafted cocktails.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Big Rock Italian Chophouse to Birmingham. Over the next year, our team will work to update and reintroduce this spectacular property,” the restaurant group’s founder and CEO Cameron Mitchell said in a statement. “We consider Southeast Michigan a second home market and are eagerly looking forward to the opening and success of another new concept in Birmingham.”

click to enlarge Renderings courtesy of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants Renderings for the new Big Rock Italian Chophouse show opulent rooms with different designs.

Big Rock Italian Chophouse’s design is helmed by Chicago-based firm Knauer, Inc.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ other Michigan restaurants include Cameron’s Steakhouse in Birmingham, Troy’s Ocean Prime, and Mitchell’s Fish Market, which had locations in Livonia, Lansing, Rochester Hills, and Birmingham before being sold in 2008. Sister company the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern operates locations in Bloomfield Hills, Northville, Park Place, and Bingham Farms.

Big Rock Italian Chophouse will seat approximately 375 guests including more than 100 outdoor seats. It is also planned to include a private cigar club and terrace, as well as a private membership club experience with a personal concierge, guaranteed reservations at Big Rock Italian Chophouse, and preferred reservations at any Cameron Mitchell Restaurant nationwide.

