Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts building is up for sale

The bakery has been closed since September 2021

By on Mon, Apr 10, 2023 at 12:38 pm

Dutch Girl Donuts is located at 19000 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
Dutch Girl Donuts is located at 19000 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.

It was early September 2021 when Detroit doughnut staple Dutch Girl Donuts announced it would be “temporarily” closing due to staffing.

Later that month, Dutch Girl owner Gene Timmer died at age 75 due to complications from cancer.

And now, in a social media post on Monday morning, Dutch Girl Donuts announced that the building with the iconic blue and white awning at 19000 Woodward Avenue is up for sale.

The announcement comes as a shock to many, despite the bakery having been closed for the last 19 months. In the comments of the Facebook post, many Dutch Girl fans are hoping the shop sells its business along with the building, so that the legacy can continue.

“Sell the recipes!! Don’t let them die out!!! No one can make them the same!!!” wrote one Facebook user.

Currently, there is not a listed asking price, but the bakery is accepting offers through Friday, April 14.

