Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts now has 24-hour service

We are so back.

After reopening under new ownership earlier this year, Detroit’s beloved Dutch Girl Donuts announced it is now once again open for 24-hour service, six days a week.

Starting Tuesday, the doughnut shop will be open all day every day except for Mondays, restoring a longstanding tradition.

“Going back to 24-hour service is our way of honoring the past and strengthening our connection with the community,” owner Paddy Lynch said in a statement. “We’re excited to be there for our customers, whether they’re early risers or night owls, offering the same high-quality, joy-inducing donuts Dutch Girl has always been known for.”

The store will be closed from 6 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for restocking and maintenance.

Founded in 1948, the shop operated for more than 70 years until it closed in 2021 following the death of owner Gene Timmer.

Last year, Dutch Girl Donuts was sold to Paddy Lynch, owner of The Schvitz bathhouse in Detroit and the third-generation leader of the Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors.

The Timmer and Lynch families go way back; the Timmer family reportedly considered 30 offers to buy the business before deciding to hand the business over to Lynch on the condition that Gene’s son Jon stays on as baker, a job he’s held down for 20 years.

Fortunately, Metro Times can report that the doughnuts at the new Dutch Girl are still great.