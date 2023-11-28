Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts sold to The Schvitz owner

Steve Neavling Dutch Girl Donuts is located at 19000 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Detroit’s Dutch Girl Donuts is set to reopen under new ownership next year.

The beloved Woodward Avenue shop has been sold to Paddy Lynch, owner of The Schvitz bathhouse in Detroit and the third-generation leader of the Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors.

The Lynch family has deep ties to Dutch Girl’s former owners, the late Gene and Lauren Timmer. Paddy’s cousin Tim Lynch, Jr. has known the Timmer family since childhood and handled their funeral services.

“My family has loved Dutch Girl since before I was born,” Lynch said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful, honored and excited to carry this local favorite forward for the Timmer family.”

According to a press release, the Timmer family considered more than 30 offers after they announced they would sell the business earlier this year. Ultimately, they chose to pass the business onto Lynch, on the condition that Gene and Lauren’s son Jon stays on as baker, a job he’s held for 20 years.

“Dutch Girl Donuts is an institution for many Detroiters,” says Lynch. “I’m looking forward to this journey and to working with Jon Timmer to get Dutch Girl up and running in the early new year.”

The shop was founded in 1948 and operated for more than 70 years until it closed in 2021 following the death of Gene Timmer.

