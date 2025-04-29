Detroit City Distillery’s new vodka is inspired by Eastern Market’s Flower Day

Courtesy photo Detroit City Distillery’s Flower Day vodka bottle feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.

Flower Day in Eastern Market is one of those beloved Detroit celebrations, and Detroit City Distillery is toasting the occasion with a new vodka.

The Eastern Market-based distillery is releasing a limited-edition Flower Day-inspired vodka, made from Michigan corn vodka and infused with lavender and lemon flavors.

“We have always wanted to create a spirit to honor this time of year,” the company said in a statement. “After a lot of experiments, we arrived at a simple blend of lemon and Michigan-grown lavender to create a crisp vodka with citrus and floral notes perfect for a bright spring cocktail.”

The bottles sell for $35 on detroitcitydistillery.com/shop and at DCD’s Eastern Market Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit.

The labels feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.

Sales start at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 9 at the Tasting Room and include an opportunity to build your own flower bouquet for $20. (Hint, hint: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11.)

According to the company, the vodka is best served over ice with lemonade and evokes the classic French 75 cocktail.