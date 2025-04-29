Detroit City Distillery’s new vodka is inspired by Eastern Market’s Flower Day
The limited-edition bottles will be available in May
Flower Day in Eastern Market is one of those beloved Detroit celebrations, and Detroit City Distillery is toasting the occasion with a new vodka.
The Eastern Market-based distillery is releasing a limited-edition Flower Day-inspired vodka, made from Michigan corn vodka and infused with lavender and lemon flavors.
“We have always wanted to create a spirit to honor this time of year,” the company said in a statement. “After a lot of experiments, we arrived at a simple blend of lemon and Michigan-grown lavender to create a crisp vodka with citrus and floral notes perfect for a bright spring cocktail.”
The bottles sell for $35 on detroitcitydistillery.com/shop and at DCD’s Eastern Market Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit.
The labels feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.
Sales start at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 9 at the Tasting Room and include an opportunity to build your own flower bouquet for $20. (Hint, hint: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11.)
According to the company, the vodka is best served over ice with lemonade and evokes the classic French 75 cocktail.