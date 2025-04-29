  1. Food & Drink
Detroit City Distillery’s new vodka is inspired by Eastern Market’s Flower Day

The limited-edition bottles will be available in May

By
Apr 29, 2025 at 11:30 am
Detroit City Distillery’s Flower Day vodka bottle feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya. - Courtesy photo
Detroit City Distillery’s Flower Day vodka bottle feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.

Flower Day in Eastern Market is one of those beloved Detroit celebrations, and Detroit City Distillery is toasting the occasion with a new vodka.

The Eastern Market-based distillery is releasing a limited-edition Flower Day-inspired vodka, made from Michigan corn vodka and infused with lavender and lemon flavors.

“We have always wanted to create a spirit to honor this time of year,” the company said in a statement. “After a lot of experiments, we arrived at a simple blend of lemon and Michigan-grown lavender to create a crisp vodka with citrus and floral notes perfect for a bright spring cocktail.”

The bottles sell for $35 on detroitcitydistillery.com/shop and at DCD’s Eastern Market Tasting Room at 2462 Riopelle St., Detroit.

The labels feature artwork by local artist Ivan Montoya.

Sales start at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 9 at the Tasting Room and include an opportunity to build your own flower bouquet for $20. (Hint, hint: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11.)

According to the company, the vodka is best served over ice with lemonade and evokes the classic French 75 cocktail.

Location Details

Detroit City Distillery Tasting Room

2462 Riopelle Street, Detroit

313-338-3760

www.detroitcitydistillery.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

