Detroit’s Takoi celebrates ten-year anniversary with special tasting menu

Detroit’s popular Thai-inspired farm-to-table restaurant Takoi is marking its 10th anniversary with a “Ten Year Retrospective Tasting Menu,” reflecting on its evolution since opening in 2014.

The menu, which features a rotating selection of dishes, is curated by Takoi chef Brad Greenhill and coincides with the start of the restaurant’s Ten Year Anniversary Tour.

Through the end of the year, Takoi is hosting a series of pop-ups and collaborations in various cities, including Detroit, Ann Arbor, Traverse City, Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Louisville. The restaurant is using these events to commemorate “ten years of resiliency, creativity, and adaptability,” according to a press release.

“Celebrating ten years and thinking back to our early days has us feeling a little nostalgic,” Greenhill, who first launched Takoi out of a food truck in 2014, said in a statement. “For this season’s tasting menu, we’re bringing back some of our greatest hits, you could say, past dishes we know people love.”

The pop-ups will each have unique special menus different from the tasting menu, which will only be available at the restaurant.

Among the items featured on the tasting menu are Takoi’s Thrice Cooked Sweet Potatoes from 2015, Octo Rice from 2016, and Three Flavor Snapper from 2017. The menu will evolve throughout the celebration to include additional dishes from Takoi’s past menus.

The standard tasting menu is priced at $72, while the vegetarian option is priced at $60.

The tasting menu will be available until December 30.

For more information about the tasting menu and the tour, and to make reservations, see takoidetroit.com.