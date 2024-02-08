Detroit-style sushi? Midtown’s Hammer & Nail has it.

Detroit Sushi chef Shinya Hirakawa is a veteran of Royal Oak’s Ronin and Clawson’s Noble Fish

By on Thu, Feb 8, 2024 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chef Shinya Hirakawa appeals to local palates with his Detroit Sushi. - Tom Perkins
Tom Perkins
Chef Shinya Hirakawa appeals to local palates with his Detroit Sushi.

Did you know there’s Detroit-style sushi? Neither did I, but it’s a thing, as Detroit Sushi chef Shinya Hirakawa explained to me in a recent history lesson on our region’s rolls. Many of the first sushi chefs to immigrate to the Detroit area around 50 years ago were from Kyoto in western Japan, Hirakawa says. Fish have to be brought to the landlocked Kyoto from the coast about 30 miles away, so in the age before refrigeration and rapid transportation, the product wasn’t quite as fresh.

To account for this, Kyoto’s sushi chefs slightly sweetened their rolls, using a sweeter vinegar and soy sauce than what can be found in saltier counterparts in cities like Tokyo. The upper Midwest palate approves of this subtle-but-important difference, Hirakawa says, and he upholds that tradition at Detroit Sushi. And with a few notable exceptions, the rolls on the menu are fairly straightforward, and sushi to which local tastes are accustomed.

The restaurant is located inside Midtown’s Hammer & Nail, which is focused on craft cocktails, but the Roxbury Group ownership felt it needed a food component that didn’t require an exhaust system. Sushi is about the best one can do for ventless cooking, and it fills as a bit of a gap as there is a dearth of worthwhile sushi in the area.

Hirakawa is a strong pick to helm the operation as a veteran of Royal Oak’s Ronin and Noble Fish in Clawson. In his new position, he is a one-man show — chef, prepper, and dishwasher.

Hirakawa notes his use of higher-quality ingredients, like rice imported from Japan that he cooks in alkaline water to keep it moist. In his excellent Crab California roll, he uses real snow crab instead of the artificial crab meat most shops employ. His soy sauce is higher-end and gluten free, ditto for his sushi vinegar.

Among the best of Detroit Sushi’s roster is the Mexico City Roll with shrimp, pickled jalapeño, cilantro, and avocado, which Hirakawa says is a play on a more common version of the roll made with tuna. It works, with the acidic-salty-sweet components reminiscent of shrimp ceviche in sushi form.

The nigiri is also solid with luscious, full-flavored salmon, and bluefin tuna that is fatty and rich. Detroit Sushi sources fish from True World, which ships its seafood direct to Michigan instead of via Chicago, as is common with many other distributors.

Hirakawa likens his Rainbow Roll’s heft to a Detroit-style pizza one would get at Loui’s in Hazel Park, or a sandwich at Zingerman’s. It’s a big boy at a higher price point ($25) with four kinds of fish rolled with the package. Michiganders appreciate that kind of “fat stack” approach, Hirakawa says, and there’s bang for the buck.

Similarly, among the most popular items is the Roma Roll, which Hirakawa surmises owes to its inclusion of two sauces — mayo and teriyaki. Its hint of smokiness comes from seared tuna across the top, and the roll holds shrimp, avocado, and cucumber that provides some needed crunch. The roll, he notes, was invented at Troy’s Cafe Sushi, sold under a different name at Ronin, and he sees himself upholding a local tradition by including it at Detroit Sushi.

The most pleasant surprise is the Asparagus Truffle Roll, for which Hirakawa uses a truffle soy sauce and truffle powder, which packs a heavy umami punch. The Inside Out Tekka Roll is solid, and the Sunomono salad sings with bouncy wood ear mushrooms, cucumber, and ginger in a sweet sushi vinegar.

Hammer & Nail’s cocktails deserve their own full review, but each is excellent, and the restaurant is about to introduce a happy hour with $5 rolls and Valentine’s Day specials.

Location Details

Detroit Sushi

3800 Woodward Ave., (inside Hammer & Nail) Detroit

313-474-3477

detroitsushi.com

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

The best things we ate in metro Detroit in 2023

Pasta at Tiliani1002 S. Military St., Dearborn; 313-444-8889; tiliani.comIt’s all made in-house, either on the extruder machine, soothing to operate, or folded by hand for the pocket pastas. Chef Hisham Diab makes mafaldine, a wide noodle with wavy edges, dark with squid ink, and stuffs it with shrimp and clams. He fills agnolotti with two sweet fall squashes, and he tops sage-infused tagliatelle Bolognese with comforting blobs of snowy, buttery stracciatella. (Read our full review.)—Jane Slaughter
10 slides
Scallop motoyaki at Basan2703 Park Ave., Detroit; 313-481-2703; basandetroit.comBasan is one of a limited number of high-end spots that opened in recent years in Detroit and turned out dishes that live up to the price. The restaurant, by the crew behind Grey Ghost, trades in Japanese and Asian-inspired fare. Perhaps the best plate we tried was the scallop motoyaki with buttery, smoky scallops, miso mayo, lemon, smoked salt, olive oil, smoked trout roe, and garlic chips. The scallops are torched on the grill, imparting even more smokiness. (Read our full review.)—Tom Perkins Sourdough pizza at Sicily’s Pizzeria &amp; Subs3554 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-554-0755; sicilysdetroit.comIt’s the fermentation, which takes three days, that produces the sourdough flavor we love, but also the crust’s lightness and crunch. It’s the airiest, holey-est, best-tasting pizza crust you’ll find. You can load it up if you want, but this crust is best suited to minimalist renderings like Tomato Pie, with no cheese: a Detroit-style square pan pizza with plenty of bread on the bottom, that basically tastes of sourdough and crushed tomatoes, freshness itself, with crisp, wispy edges that rise above the topping (though it also includes olive oil, oregano, Parmesan, and chiles) or the Benchmark Margherita: both fresh and aged mozzarella plus olive oil, Parmesan, and basil leaves. (Read our full review.) —Jane Slaughter Tantanmen ramen at Shun Ramen &amp; Sushi30491 John R Rd., Madison Heights; 248-742-7712; facebook.com/shunramensushiPrior to opening Shun, chef Kevin Chai didn’t spend much time in the kitchen. He got excited about ramen after watching YouTube videos on how to build a bowl and decided to go to a months-long class in Japan. After completing it and waiting out the pandemic, he opened this Madison Heights spot, which has quickly earned a reputation via word of mouth. Arguably his best bowl is the tantanmen, which is Japan’s take on the Chinese dan dan noodle dish. Chai’s version holds a rich, complex broth that’s nutty from the sesame tare and heated with chili paste, though it can be made without the latter. Shun prepares it with a slightly creamy, viscous pork broth, as opposed to the more common chicken broth, and the crumbled pork and char siu is excellent. (Read our full review.) —Tom Perkins Mezcal Soup at Mezcal Mexican Restaurant51 W. Forest Ave., Detroit; 313-974-7441; mezcaldetroit.comThe creamy (because of sour cream) golden broth is full of shredded chicken and avocado slices that almost melt. Like every dish I tried there, it has just the right amount of zip, not enough to burn you. And because the soup does not include mezcal, you owe it to yourself to try one of the many varieties of agave the owners have imported, mostly from Oaxaca. (Read our full review.) —Jane Slaughter Tacos from Casa Amado Taqueria2705 Coolidge Hwy., Berkley; 248-398-3294; casaamado.comIn January 2023, this spot’s Chef Amado Lopez was named as a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation in the Emerging Chef category. The taqueria serves up authentic, flavorful tacos with fresh ingredients. (Read our full review.) —Tom Perkins Steamed fish at ShiangMi31519 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; 248-579-9898; shiangmi.comThe emphasis here is on authentic dishes from Hunan; don’t let the server steer you to the “American popular” plates. Steamed Fish Fillet with Chili Sauce is an enormous deboned basa, a type of Asian catfish, enough for two, served in a candle-warmed dish. As a bonus, it’s Christmasy to look at, with snow-white fish and red and green chilis, floating in a sauce you spoon over the sweet-nutty meat. Even better is complex, throat-tickling Boiled Basa Fillet with Pickled Cabbage, a little closer to a soup, with the best citrusy broth. It uses lots of red chilis and the famous lip-numbing Sichuan peppercorns, along with bean sprouts. (Read our full review.) —Jane Slaughter
Click to View 10 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Restaurant reviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fine dining’s uncertain prognosis

By Robert Stempkowski

Catering to a thin-slivered demographic of silver spoon appetites for the most part, fine dining’s piece of the consumer popularity pie is wafer-thin.

Eastern Market Brewing launches Detroit-style pizza and beer delivery with Elephant & Co.

By Randiah Camille Green

Eastern Market Brewing plans to offer delivery for its Detroit-style pizza to the entire city.

The pizza gods have blessed us: Pie Sci Oak Park is opening this weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

Pie Sci’s Oak Park location.

Former Street Beet chefs are releasing a vegan cookbook

By Randiah Camille Green

Former Street Beet chefs are releasing a vegan cookbook

Also in Food & Drink

The pizza gods have blessed us: Pie Sci Oak Park is opening this weekend

By Randiah Camille Green

Pie Sci’s Oak Park location.

Eastern Market Brewing launches Detroit-style pizza and beer delivery with Elephant & Co.

By Randiah Camille Green

Eastern Market Brewing plans to offer delivery for its Detroit-style pizza to the entire city.

Fine dining’s uncertain prognosis

By Robert Stempkowski

Catering to a thin-slivered demographic of silver spoon appetites for the most part, fine dining’s piece of the consumer popularity pie is wafer-thin.

Former Street Beet chefs are releasing a vegan cookbook

By Randiah Camille Green

Former Street Beet chefs are releasing a vegan cookbook
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us