The pizza gods have blessed us: Pie Sci Oak Park is opening this weekend

The time has come for Oak Park to bear witness to the greatness that is Pie Sci pizza.

The company is officially opening the doors to its Oak Park location at 8140 W. Nine Mile Rd. on Saturday. This is the pizza joint’s second location following its original outpost on Trumbull in Detroit.

The Oak Park Pie Sci will be open five days a week with a limited menu for now. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available according to a post on Pie Sci’s Instagram page.

Pie Sci has made a name for itself with its DIY aesthetic and stoner-friendly pizzas with wacky topping combinations.

We first got wind of plans for the Oak Park location in September. At that time Pie Sci founder Jeremy Damaske told Metro Times the new store will be carryout only with the same menu and weekly specials as the original.

Hours are 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Thursday; and 4-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Location Details Pie Sci 8140 W. Nine Mile Rd., Oak Park Oakland County piescipizza.com

