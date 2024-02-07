Eastern Market Brewing launches Detroit-style pizza and beer delivery with Elephant & Co.

It’s baking the pizzas in the former Founders Brewing Co.

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 1:07 pm

Eastern Market Brewing plans to offer delivery for its Detroit-style pizza to the entire city.
Courtesy photo
Eastern Market Brewing plans to offer delivery for its Detroit-style pizza to the entire city.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. is joining the Detroit-style pizza fold.

The brewery based out of Detroit’s Eastern Market is not only adding pizza to its offerings, it’s launching a pizza and beer delivery service to select areas of Detroit through a venture called Elephant & Co.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. began leasing the former Founders Brewing Company Detroit location in September and dubbed it Elephant & Co. The brewery is using the location’s kitchen to bake its pizzas while awaiting approval for a microbrewer’s permit.

Some of the available pizzas include a classic pepperoni with Wisconsin brick cheese and the “Funghi” with goat cheese pesto, roasted garlic clove, mozzarella, and lion’s mane and black pearl oyster mushrooms from Ferndale’s Stoney Creek Mushroom Co. Other specials include the “Elote” with a Mexican street corn blend, diced jalapeño, chorizo, and cotija cheese, garnished with fresh cilantro and lime wedges, and the “Spicy Meatball” with herb whipped ricotta, Calabrian chilis, caramelized onions, and meatballs. A limited dessert Pączki pizza to celebrate Fat Tuesday will be released this weekend.

“Starting in the beer business, we were already experts in fermentation, and we then took many of the same brand strategies that have allowed us to become one of the fastest-growing breweries in Michigan, and carried them over to pizza,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, VP of sales of marketing for Eastern Market Brewing Co. “Specifically, focusing on freshness above all of us, sourcing our ingredients as locally as possible, and releasing new varieties regularly.”

For now, the pizzas and Eastern Market Brewing beer can only be delivered within a 1.5 mile radius of the Detroit location at 456 Charlotte St. The company says it plans to expand the delivery area to include all of Detroit by the end of February. Pizzas can also be ordered for pick up at Eastern Market Co. at 2515 Riopelle St.

During the pandemic, Eastern Market Brewing Co. offered beer delivery via its sister location Ferndale Project, and briefly offered Detroit-style pizza but wasn’t able to keep up with demand in the location’s small convection oven.

“The success of PIZZA & BEER in the early pandemic days has always been in the back of my mind,” said Dayne Bartscht, founder of Eastern Market Brewing Co. “Over the last few years, we focused on scaling beer production and expanding our self-distribution footprint in Michigan. That set the stage for this phase of our business: reintroducing direct-to-consumer delivery.”

Orders can be placed online through elephantand.com.

Elephant & Co. also has a location in Royal Oak at 330 E. Lincoln Ave., which has been rebranded from the self-serve beer hall Lincoln Tap.

Location Details

Elephant & Co.

456 Charlotte St., Detroit

www.elephantand.com

