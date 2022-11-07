Detroit brunch fave Brooklyn Street Local has an official reopening date

Hell yeah

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 3:04 pm

click to enlarge The menu and hours have been cut but don't worry, there will be poutine. - Google Maps/Street View
Google Maps/Street View
The menu and hours have been cut but don't worry, there will be poutine.

Scrap your Wednesday morning plans — Detroit brunch spot Brooklyn Street Local is officially reopening.

Owner Deveri Gifford confirmed to Metro Times regular hours will resume on Nov. 9. The Corktown restaurant closed in 2021 and has been operating as an occasional pop-up ever since.

While many of our Brooklyn Street Local faves like its gooey poutine, quiche, and omelets will still be served, the restaurant has made several adjustments including a scaled-back menu and hours.

“We have switched from full service to QR ordering and counter service… The goal is to have easier systems for us and our staff while being able to keep the same ‘local spot’ atmosphere,” Gifford tells us. “We are really excited to welcome folks back into the restaurant!"

She notes cutting the menu and simplifying operations was necessary in order to reopen, though some items like eggs benedict will likely reappear as specials once the restaurant gets rolling.

The new hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Gifford cited struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic when the restaurant first closed, and hinted at reopening last month.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Buddy’s Pizza 17125 Conant St., Detroit; 313-892-9001; buddyspizza.com Now a chain, the original Buddy’s pizzeria is still kicking on Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. According to its website, in 1936, Buddy’s Rendezvous existed as a blind pig, skirting the state and federal laws. That was until owner August Gus Guerra decided to introduce a Sicilian-style square pizza in 1946, which was made using pans borrowed from local auto plants. At that moment, Detroit-style pizza was born.

30 Detroit-area restaurants that have been around over 50 years
Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late

