Detroit brunch fave Brooklyn Street Local has an official reopening date

click to enlarge
Google Maps/Street View
The menu and hours have been cut but don't worry, there will be poutine.
Scrap your Wednesday morning plans — Detroit brunch spot Brooklyn Street Local is officially reopening.
Owner Deveri Gifford confirmed to Metro Times
regular hours will resume on Nov. 9. The Corktown restaurant closed in 2021
and has been operating as an occasional pop-up ever since.
While many of our Brooklyn Street Local faves like its gooey poutine, quiche, and omelets will still be served, the restaurant has made several adjustments including a scaled-back menu and hours.
“We have switched from full service to QR ordering and counter service… The goal is to have easier systems for us and our staff while being able to keep the same ‘local spot’ atmosphere,” Gifford tells us. “We are really excited to welcome folks back into the restaurant!"
She notes cutting the menu and simplifying operations was necessary in order to reopen, though some items like eggs benedict will likely reappear as specials once the restaurant gets rolling.
The new hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Gifford cited struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic when the restaurant first closed, and hinted at reopening last month
.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.