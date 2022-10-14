Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Brooklyn Street Local plans to reopen, though they never fully closed

The Corktown brunch spot has been operating sporadically as a pop-up since 2021, but will have regular hours again, hopefully soon

By on Fri, Oct 14, 2022 at 2:48 pm

click to enlarge Brooklyn Street Local in Corktown. - Google Maps/Street View
Google Maps/Street View
Brooklyn Street Local in Corktown.

Popular Detroit brunch haunt Brooklyn Street Local has been (sort of) closed since October 2021.

The restaurant has been operating as a pop-up ever since, but owner Deveri Gifford penned an essay in Hour Detroit this week that gives us hope they’ll be back in business soon. In the essay, Gifford writes she and her former husband plan on reopening but it’s going to “look a little different.”

“It will still be a community gathering place, but it will be simplified so that it’s easier to manage the day-to-day,” she writes. “We are going to have a smaller menu with counter service instead of table service and be open five days a week instead of six.”

In the essay, Gifford said she realized that Brooklyn Street Local is “where her heart is” and wants to move forward while prioritizing a “healthy work-life balance by not taking on more than feels comfortable.”

She pleads with customers to be patient and understand how COVID-19 has impacted the food industry.

“We are trying our best to keep up a high level of service, but that is impossible when we’re short-staffed and we have not had a break and the cumulative stress of the past years is taking its toll,” Gifford writes. “These are the things that customers don’t see, but then they wonder why their food is taking a long time or why their water glass hasn’t been filled and then they leave a bad review.”

When the restaurant initially announced its closing on social media in 2021, Gifford cited stress from the pandemic and that she “didn’t have the capacity to keep going.” In addition to the pop-ups, their items have been made available at Metro Detroit Crunchy Club and Eastern Market since then.

So far there has been no word on exactly when Brooklyn Street Local will open for regular business hours. Our calls and requests for comment were not immediately answered.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Food & Drink Slideshows

Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
American Coney Island has served diner fare out of a flatiron building in Detroit since 1917.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late
Farmer J's World Record Corn Maze 16405 Pherdun Rd., Dundee; 734-717-2376; cornmazefun.net This Dundee-based maze broke two Guinness World Records in 2010 for world's longest corn maze path and world's biggest, coming in at 10.5 miles.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
The former White Towers Telway; 6820 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-843-2146 | Greene&#146;s 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington; 248-474-7980 | Brayz Hamburger; 22941 Dequindre Rd., Hazel Park; 248-542-8878 | Hunter House; 35075 Woodward Ave., Birmingham; 248-646-7121; hunterhousehamburgers.com | 33406 Five Mile Rd., Livonia; 734-427-3464; batesburgers.com About a century ago, White Tower burger restaurants sprung up across the Midwest &#151; before rival White Castle sued them for aping their style. Some of the chain&#146;s classic white buildings remain in metro Detroit, and continue to sell sliders at classic prices.

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less

