Midtown Detroit Italian restaurant Sauce replaced by Mad Nice, a near-identical concept

The spot was supposed to open in 2020

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge A planned restaurant called Sauce never opened, and has been re-branded as Mad Nice. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A planned restaurant called Sauce never opened, and has been re-branded as Mad Nice.

Detroit’s Cass Corridor is getting a new Italian restaurant.

It’s not Sauce, the “approachable Italian” joint that was supposed to open in spring of 2020. It is, however, a near identical concept helmed by the same people behind Sauce, except the name has now been changed to Mad Nice.

Mad Nice is slated to open at 4120 Second Ave. by the end of 2022, according to a press release. The new restaurant is brought to us by Heirloom Hospitality Group, the restauranteurs behind Townhouse, Prime + Propper, Cash Only Supper Club, and Sauce, the restaurant that never was.

Mad Nice is described as “a perfect blend of modern Italian specialties and fresh California vibes with a focus on both direct from the farm and fermented ingredients.” The restaurant will feature a 10,500-square-foot dine-in and retail space with a coffee and cocktail bar and also offer pre-packaged food to go.

Handmade pasta, naturally leavened bread, woodfired and rotisserie meat, farm fresh vegetables, gelato, affogato, and espresso martinis are some of the menu offerings spearheaded by chef Myles McVay.

McVay previously helmed the kitchen at Otus Supply, and was supposed to be behind the Sauce kitchen as well.

click to enlarge Renderings for the new spot are similar to the previous concept with a bright mid-century modern design. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Renderings for the new spot are similar to the previous concept with a bright mid-century modern design.

“All the offerings at Mad Nice are meant to honor Italian tradition from a time, love, and care aspect while mixing in modern ideas of preparation, sourcing, and sustainability with a bit of Detroit sauce,” McVay said in a press release.

Heirloom Hospitality Group founder Jeremy Sasson said the restaurant has "mad nice food and beverages, mad nice vibes, and a mad nice design… we look forward to sharing the experience with our guests, especially as we expand our passion for Detroit into the community in Midtown.”

Renderings for the new spot are similar to the previous concept, with a bright modern design.

Before Mad Nice or Sauce, the space was occupied by high-end leather retailer Will Leather Goods. Before that it was a local grocery store.

Mad Nice is expected to be open for lunch from Tuesday to Sunday and dinner seven days a week.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Buddy’s Pizza 17125 Conant St., Detroit; 313-892-9001; buddyspizza.com Now a chain, the original Buddy’s pizzeria is still kicking on Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. According to its website, in 1936, Buddy’s Rendezvous existed as a blind pig, skirting the state and federal laws. That was until owner August Gus Guerra decided to introduce a Sicilian-style square pizza in 1946, which was made using pans borrowed from local auto plants. At that moment, Detroit-style pizza was born.

30 Detroit-area restaurants that have been around over 50 years
Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late

Food & Drink Slideshows

Buddy’s Pizza 17125 Conant St., Detroit; 313-892-9001; buddyspizza.com Now a chain, the original Buddy’s pizzeria is still kicking on Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. According to its website, in 1936, Buddy’s Rendezvous existed as a blind pig, skirting the state and federal laws. That was until owner August Gus Guerra decided to introduce a Sicilian-style square pizza in 1946, which was made using pans borrowed from local auto plants. At that moment, Detroit-style pizza was born.

30 Detroit-area restaurants that have been around over 50 years
Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late

Food & Drink Slideshows

Buddy’s Pizza 17125 Conant St., Detroit; 313-892-9001; buddyspizza.com Now a chain, the original Buddy’s pizzeria is still kicking on Six Mile and Conant in Detroit. According to its website, in 1936, Buddy’s Rendezvous existed as a blind pig, skirting the state and federal laws. That was until owner August Gus Guerra decided to introduce a Sicilian-style square pizza in 1946, which was made using pans borrowed from local auto plants. At that moment, Detroit-style pizza was born.

30 Detroit-area restaurants that have been around over 50 years
Starters Bar & Grille 25242 Evergreen Rd., Southfield; 248-281-4538; startersdetroit.com A long-standing Detroit favorite that has opened additional locations, Starters opened its Southfield location after having to close the Dearborn outpost in Fairlane Mall during the pandemic. You can get all of your Starters favorites here like lamb chops, steak bites, and fried catfish.

25 strip mall restaurants worth trying in the Detroit area
Parc 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-922-PARC;parcdetroit.com Located in Campus Martius, lunch at Parc offers good food, drinks, and a great view of the city.

25 of the best lunch spots in downtown Detroit
Bronx Bar 4476 2nd Ave., Detroit; 313-832-8464 An archetypal dive bar with pool tables and jukeboxes that serves burgers, fried bologna sandwiches, mozzarella sticks, and more until 11 p.m. daily.

30 metro Detroit restaurants that are open late

Trending

Detroit brunch spot See You Tomorrow is finally opening

By Randiah Camille Green

Who are you and what makes you think you'll see us tomorrow?

Detroit’s Ima Izakaya goes big in former Gold Cash Gold space

By Jane Slaughter

Clockwise, from upper left: the Sunshine, Ahi Tuna Tartare with sesame rice crisps, the Adult Swim, Flash fried Calamari with chili-lime sauce, Golden Dashi Udon with roasted tofu, and Kimchi Yaki Udon with glazed pork belly.

Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot

By Darlene A. White

Metro Detroit has a pizza-making robot

Detroit City Council strikes down food grading ordinance largely opposed by restaurant owners

By Randiah Camille Green

Council member Scott Benson trashed Lafayette Coney Island as an example of why the ordinance should have been passed.

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Ima Izakaya goes big in former Gold Cash Gold space

By Jane Slaughter

Clockwise, from upper left: the Sunshine, Ahi Tuna Tartare with sesame rice crisps, the Adult Swim, Flash fried Calamari with chili-lime sauce, Golden Dashi Udon with roasted tofu, and Kimchi Yaki Udon with glazed pork belly.

Ferndale’s Tiger Lily elevates metro Detroit’s sushi game

By Tom Perkins

Ferndale’s Tiger Lily elevates metro Detroit’s sushi game

Detroit bees helped make this honey-infused bourbon and barrel-aged honey

By Lee DeVito

Bees in the D and Detroit City Distillery are getting ready to drop their annual limited-edition collaboration of bourbon barrel-aged honey and honey-infused bourbon.

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion

By Jane Slaughter

Good Times serves up ‘traditional American comfort food with a modern twist’ on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us