Chick-fil-A plans to open dozens of Michigan locations in the coming years

After first arriving in Michigan in 2015, Chick-fil-A says it plans to open between 25 to 30 new restaurants in the state by the end of 2028.

The expansion includes a restaurant planned for downtown Detroit’s First National Building, though an opening date has not yet been set.

The Atlanta-based fried chicken chain says it is also aiming to open new stores in Chesterfield Township, Roseville, Taylor, and Fort Gratiot by the end of 2024, followed by additional locations in Detroit, Auburn Hills, Lincoln Park, Orion Township, Clinton Township, Canton, and Ann Arbor.

The company also plans to open restaurants in Lansing, Jackson, Saginaw, and Benton Harbor in 2025.

The new restaurants will create over 2,500 jobs across Michigan, the company says.

“With a unique blend of rural, suburban and city neighborhoods, Michigan is filled with tight-knit communities and proud residents,” said Scott Mayson, Chick-fil-A’s area director for the Midwest region. “When looking to identify new opportunities to serve [guests] and support local communities and economic development, expanding our presence in Michigan was a clear next step.”

The new stores will be run by local owner-operators, who work alongside approximately 80-120 full- and part-time workers.

Founded in 1967, the company is known for its Southern Baptist Christian values, which includes closing for business on Sundays. The company has also generated backlash and boycotts for donating to anti-LGBTQ+ causes and organizations over the years, and in 2019 it said it would stop donating to such charities and instead focus on issues like education, homelessness, and hunger.