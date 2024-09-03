  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Drink News
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Detroit’s Gathering Coffee Co. hosts one last gathering before closing permanently

Final weekend includes live jazz, Street Beat food, yoga, and artist pop-ups

By
Sep 3, 2024 at 12:28 pm
The Gathering Coffee Co.
The Gathering Coffee Co. The Gathering Coffee Co./Instagram
Share on Nextdoor

Sadly, this is the last week for Gathering Coffee Co. in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.

Before the community cafe leaves, though, it's hosting one last gathering this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

The two-day event will feature live jazz music, spoken word poetry performances, artist pop-ups, an open mic, and food from beloved Detroit vegan food pop-up Street Beat. Neighbor business Hot Bones will also be hosting Sculpt Pilates on Saturday and Slow Yoga on Sunday, both at 2 p.m. Each class costs $20 and will come with a complimentary coffee.

In early June, it was announced that The Gathering would be closing after opening in 2020 due to "unexpected life circumstances" and "plan b and c falling through." Luckily, there were at least a few months to grieve the loss before the spot's final day on Sept. 8.

On Sept. 10, The Gathering is hosting a business garage sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with limited bar service to sell old mugs, coffee, signage, furniture, outside tables, and more. So, if you were a regular, you can get a piece of the place to cherish forever.

Even better, it was announced last month that Highland Park-based Sepia Coffee Project will take over the space following The Gathering's closure, with an estimated soft opening of Oct. 1. So, a community coffee shop will return to the building in no time.

The Gathering will have regular hours of 7 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday this week, with a shortened day of 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday to prepare for the weekend.
Slideshow

Our favorite metro Detroit coffee shops

Trinosophes is one of our favorite local coffee spots.
Trinosophes1464 Gratiot Ave., Detroit; 313-778-9258; trinosophes.com/cafeThis cafe near Eastern Market is attached to Peoples Records, so you can sip while you shop for new music. If you’re sitting in, the cups used to serve up beverages are handmade and beautiful. Plus, Trinosophes has its own mini library, a publication, and a room to the side for live music and other events, adding to the community feel. Cafe Sous Terre445 W. Forest Ave., Detroit; 313-228-2880; cafesousterre.comJust opening in July 2023, Cafe Sous Terre is a hidden gem barely seen by cars driving by, located down a stairwell in the basement of a 19th-century mansion in Midtown. The European-style spot operates as a coffee shop during the day, offering espresso, lattes, and tea, with great space for remote workers and students. At night, it shifts into a bar serving French wine, cocktails, and mocktails with housemade syrup. Read more here. The Commons7900 Mack Ave., Detroit; 313-447-5060; thecommonsdetroit.comWaiting for your laundry at a laundromat is usually boring and unappealing, but The Commons changes the game. The eastside spot is a coffee shop and laundromat, with a big open space upstairs to work and chill. Plus, the drinks and breakfast items are all super affordable. HarazMultiple locations; harazcoffeehouse.comThis family-owned Yemeni-inspired coffee shop has locations in Detroit, Warren, Louisville, and beyond (with more coming), but it all started in Dearborn. Its beverages are perfectly flavored and the ambiance is equally as enjoyable. Eastside Roasterz16555 Warren Ave., Detroit; instagram.com/eastside.roasterzCurrently located inside Next Chapter Books in Detroit’s Morningside neighborhood, this Black and queer-owned coffee company plans to open its own brick-and-mortar right next to the bookshop later this year. For now, you can grab a coffee while you peruse for new and used books. The spot offers unique drink options made with housemade syrups, plus bags of beans that you can buy to enjoy at home. Cairo Coffee2905 Beaufait St., Detroit; instagram.com/cairo_coffeeYou may enjoy Spot Lite for a night out, but during the day, the art gallery-nightclub operates as a record store and coworking space, with beverages served up by Cairo Coffee. The coffee counter used to be located in Savvy Chic boutique in Eastern Market, but relocated in 2021. The owners pride themselves on relationships with community members and grassroots organizations.
Click to View 20 slides
Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

The Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery planned for former Franklin Grill space

By Lee DeVito

A rendering of the forthcoming Franklin Oyster Bar & Eatery.

Why Shawarma’s House in Westland is making superior chicken shawarma

By Tom Perkins

Assorted plates from Shawarma’s House.

Faygo to debut new flavor at Arts, Beats & Eats

By Lee DeVito

Faygo plans to debut its new “Jolly Green Apple” at Arts, Beats & Eats.

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe