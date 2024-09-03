Detroit’s Gathering Coffee Co. hosts one last gathering before closing permanently

Sadly, this is the last week for Gathering Coffee Co.
in Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood.
Before the community cafe leaves, though, it's hosting one last gathering this Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The two-day event will feature live jazz music, spoken word poetry performances, artist pop-ups, an open mic, and food from beloved Detroit vegan food pop-up Street Beat
. Neighbor business Hot Bones
will also be hosting Sculpt Pilates on Saturday and Slow Yoga on Sunday, both at 2 p.m. Each class costs $20 and will come with a complimentary coffee.
In early June, it was announced that The Gathering would be closing after opening in 2020 due to "unexpected life circumstances" and "plan b and c falling through." Luckily, there were at least a few months to grieve the loss before the spot's final day on Sept. 8.
On Sept. 10, The Gathering is hosting a business garage sale from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with limited bar service to sell old mugs, coffee, signage, furniture, outside tables, and more. So, if you were a regular, you can get a piece of the place to cherish forever.
Even better, it was announced last month that Highland Park-based Sepia Coffee Project
will take over the space following The Gathering's closure, with an estimated soft opening of Oct. 1. So, a community coffee shop will return to the building in no time.
The Gathering will have regular hours of 7 a.m.-4 p.m. from Tuesday-Thursday this week, with a shortened day of 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday to prepare for the weekend.