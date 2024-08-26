  1. Food & Drink
Street Beet returns to its former home with Third Street Bar residency

Detroit’s beloved vegan pop-up is plotting a comeback during Dally in the Alley

Aug 26, 2024 at 9:39 am
click to enlarge One of Street Beet’s “fake chicken” sandwiches. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
One of Street Beet’s “fake chicken” sandwiches.

Detroit’s favorite vegan pop-up is returning to its longtime home with a semi-permanent residency at Third Street Bar.

Founded in 2018, Street Beet quickly gained mass popularity for its creative vegan fast food takes on popular items from Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and other big chains. In 2019, the pop-up began a long-term residency at Third Street Bar, which ended in 2022.

After a brief hiatus, Street Beet's founders Nina Paletta and Meghan Shaw reunited to release their cookbook Nostalgic Vegan, which was celebrated with a successful one-time pop-up event.

The overwhelming positive response from the community reignited the duo’s passion, which led to this new chapter, according to a press release.

The exciting comeback kicks off during the Dally in the Alley festival on Sept. 6, with an all-day service from noon until midnight.

The next morning, a special Sunday brunch will be held from noon to 4 p.m., featuring an all-vegan brunch menu alongside a selection of classic favorites.

While there’s currently no set end date for the residency, the founders of Street Beet have hopes to open a permanent brick-and-mortar location in Detroit by 2025.

In June, Third Street Bar came under ownership of the Detroit Optimist Society hospitality group, which announced plans to add regular live entertainment programming.

Location Details

Third Street Detroit

4626 Third St., Detroit

(313) 833-0603

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

