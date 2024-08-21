Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park named Yelp’s No. 1 Midwest pizza spot

Detroit-style pizza — with its thick crust, caramelized edges, and square shape — has not only become a beloved local staple but also influences the pizza scene globally.

One of our favorites, Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park, has snatched the top spot on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest.

The family-owned eatery has been serving Detroit-style pizza for almost 50 years, since founder Louis Tourtois opened the shop in 1977. After learning to make pizza at Buddy’s and other local pizzerias starting in 1954, Tourtois passed his knowledge down to his grandson and Loui’s current owner Nykolas (“Nyk”) Sulkiwskyj.

The original beloved pizza is still made the same way, with caramelized cheese walls around the outside created with Wisconsin brick cheese, enjoyed in an old-school setting with red booths and fairy lights.

More than 15 other Michigan restaurants were also on the list, including top Detroit pizza spots Pie Sci, Buddy’s Pizza, and Grandma Bob’s.

Other metro Detroit eateries that made the cut include Freddi the PizzaMan in Melvindale, Major Tomato in Allen Park, and Foggia’s Pizzeria in Southgate.

Basically, Michigan is the best, and Detroit-style pizza tops the Midwest pizza game.