Cult fave Sheetz sets opening date for first-ever Michigan location

An opening date has been announced for the first-ever Michigan Sheetz location, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain with something of a cult following.

The store is set to open to the public at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 33380 Wick Rd., Romulus, with a grand opening celebration planned for 9-11 a.m.

The company says it’s the first of about 50 stores it plans to open in the Detroit area in the next five years or so. It’s the first major expansion the chain has made in about 20 years.

The Romulus store will include the chain’s 24-7 food and coffee options, as well as indoor and outdoor dining seating and grocery items. The company also touts one of the largest electric vehicle charging networks in the U.S.

Grand opening festivities will include a $5,000 donation to the Forgotten Harvest and Special Olympics of Michigan. The company also says it will provide weekly food donations to local food banks, financial assistance, and other community initiatives.

Sheetz says it plans to hire around 30 workers for the first store. The company has been ranked among the “Companies that Care” by People magazine and among “Best Workplaces in Retail” by Fortune.