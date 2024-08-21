  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Cult fave Sheetz sets opening date for first-ever Michigan location

The convenience store chain plans to open 50 more stores in the Detroit area in the coming years

By
Aug 21, 2024 at 1:05 pm
Sheetz will open its first Michigan store in Romulus.
Sheetz will open its first Michigan store in Romulus. Courtesy photo
An opening date has been announced for the first-ever Michigan Sheetz location, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain with something of a cult following.

The store is set to open to the public at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 33380 Wick Rd., Romulus, with a grand opening celebration planned for 9-11 a.m.

The company says it’s the first of about 50 stores it plans to open in the Detroit area in the next five years or so. It’s the first major expansion the chain has made in about 20 years.

The Romulus store will include the chain’s 24-7 food and coffee options, as well as indoor and outdoor dining seating and grocery items. The company also touts one of the largest electric vehicle charging networks in the U.S.

Grand opening festivities will include a $5,000 donation to the Forgotten Harvest and Special Olympics of Michigan. The company also says it will provide weekly food donations to local food banks, financial assistance, and other community initiatives.

Sheetz says it plans to hire around 30 workers for the first store. The company has been ranked among the “Companies that Care” by People magazine and among “Best Workplaces in Retail” by Fortune.

Location Details

Sheetz

33380 Wick Rd., Romulus Wayne County

www.sheetz.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

