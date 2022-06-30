Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Buddy’s Pizza opening Chesterfield location

The Macomb County store will be the Detroit-style pizza chain’s 22nd

By on Thu, Jun 30, 2022 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Buddy's Pizza in Chesterfield. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Buddy's Pizza in Chesterfield.

Buddy’s Pizza is continuing its expansion and spreading the singular joy that is the Detroit-style pie.

The company, which claims the title of the inventors of Detroit-style pizza, announced a new location in Chesterfield in Macomb County, its 22nd.

The store is located at 50670 Gratiot Ave., Chesterfield, and expected to open on July 11.

At the new location, Buddy’s is partnering with the Chesterfield Township Library and will donate all opening-day sales. Buddy’s also hosts a Buddy’s Bookmark Reading Program during Reading Month in March, where students can redeem a free kid’s meal as a reward for reading three books.

“For 76 years, families and friends have gathered together to enjoy our original Detroit-Style pizza, and we’re excited to now bring this tradition to the Chesterfield community,” Buddy’s Chief Brand Officer Wes Pikula said in a statement. “By partnering with the Chesterfield Township Library, we hope to fully engrain ourselves into the community and give back to the community members who dine with us.”

Like Buddy’s recent Clarkston location, the Chesterfield store features a layout specifically engineered for carryout, including a grab-and-go system for online orders and an optimized kitchen.

