The Hungry Howie's pickle bacon ranch pizza launches this weekend

It’s available for pickup and dill-ivery

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 3:07 pm

click to enlarge Howie's COO Tom Kazbour said inspiration for the pie came from the increasing popularity of pickles. - COURTESY OF HUNGRY HOWIE'S
Courtesy of Hungry Howie's
Howie's COO Tom Kazbour said inspiration for the pie came from the increasing popularity of pickles.

Here's a reason to be proud to be an American.

On Friday, July 1, Hungry Howie's locations across the nation will launch a new pickle bacon ranch pizza, available for both pickup and dill-ivery.

"The smoky chunks of bacon combine with the tangy ranch and tart pickles to create a highly craveable, one-of-a-kind flavor that is destined be a summer must-try," a press release says.

The metro Detroit-headquartered company's COO Tom Kazbour said inspiration for the pie came from the increasing popularity of pickles.

Howie's prices depend on the size of the pie, and while the special is only available for a limited amount of time, a Howie's spokesperson says that the length of availability will depend on how popular the pizza is with customers.

A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. It is republished with permission.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Tonys I75 Restaurant 8781 Main St., Birch Run; 989-624-5860; tonysi75restaurant.com If you have a thing for bacon, Tonys I75 Restaurant is the place you need to go. While Tonys serves everything from breakfast and burgers to Mexican inspired dishes, the one-pound BLT is the standout item.

20 small town Michigan restaurants worth a drive
Charminar Biryani 111 W. Warren Ave., Detroit; 313-974-6236; charminarmi.com Charminar Biryani Express opened in Detroit early this spring bringing Indian cuisine right across the street from Wayne State University.

20 restaurants that have opened in the Detroit area so far in 2022
Jim’s Frostie Treats 1528 E. Eleven Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-399-7919; jimsfrostietreats.com Jim’s Frostie Treats has been a Royal Oak favorite since 1969, serving traditional soft-serve flavors, shakes, Dole whip, and more.

20 essential Detroit area ice cream shops you should have tried by now
Hops & Barley Bar & Grill 18561 Allen Rd., Melvindale; 313-586-3125; hopsandbarleybar.com If you’re looking for a great dive bar, with great food, good drinks and better people, look no further than this Melvindale neighborhood bar.

The essential Downriver restaurants that you should have tried by now

