The Hungry Howie's pickle bacon ranch pizza launches this weekend

Here's a reason to be proud to be an American.

On Friday, July 1, Hungry Howie's locations across the nation will launch a new pickle bacon ranch pizza, available for both pickup and dill-ivery.

"The smoky chunks of bacon combine with the tangy ranch and tart pickles to create a highly craveable, one-of-a-kind flavor that is destined be a summer must-try," a press release says.

The metro Detroit-headquartered company's COO Tom Kazbour said inspiration for the pie came from the increasing popularity of pickles.

Howie's prices depend on the size of the pie, and while the special is only available for a limited amount of time, a Howie's spokesperson says that the length of availability will depend on how popular the pizza is with customers.

A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. It is republished with permission.

