New Buddy’s Pizza location opens in Clarkston

The Detroit-style pizza purveyor's new store is carry-out only

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 12:47 pm

click to enlarge Clarkston's new Buddy's pizza. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Clarkston's new Buddy's pizza.

Detroit-style pizza purveyor Buddy’s Pizza is getting ready to open its latest location in Clarkston.

The new restaurant, the company’s 21st, is located at 5530 Sashabaw Rd., Suite B, and is expected to open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18.

According to a press release, the new restaurant is carry-out only, with a grab-and-go station and a kitchen designed to increase service speed.

“For more than 75 years, Michiganders have made lasting memories while enjoying the Original Detroit-Style Pizza, and we love sharing our authentic Detroit roots with the communities we join,” Buddy’s Pizza chief brand officer Wes Pikula said in a statement.

The restaurant will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Buddy’s says it has partnered with Lighthouse MI, a group that provides affordable housing and resources in local communities, and will donate all proceeds from its opening day sales to the group.

“Lighthouse is excited to welcome Buddy's Pizza to Clarkston,” said Emily Wood, fund development manager at Lighthouse. “Through our partnership, Buddy's Pizza will help serve our community as a beacon of hope for those in need. We are truly grateful for Buddy's support and look forward to working with them going forward.”

“We’re thrilled to become part of the Clarkston community and to partner with an organization like Lighthouse who is making such an incredible impact in Oakland County,” Pikula added.

Buddy’s Pizza is also partnering with the Clarkston Community Schools Therapy Dog Program for students. Buddy’s Pizza will match all donation sales received through its “Buddy Bones” program.

