Big Boy and Olga’s Kitchen team up

Two beloved Michigan-based restaurant chains are joining forces.

Southfield-based Big Boy and Livonia-based Olga’s Kitchen have announced a new partnership that will see Olga’s open guest kitchens in existing Big Boy restaurants.

The deal will allow customers to order Olga’s Kitchen favorites like Olga sandwiches and Snackers starting in three Michigan cities.

“Olga’s Kitchen has been a Michigan favorite for more than 50 years, and we’re partnering with another iconic Michigan brand to bring our beloved food to new areas of the state,” said Ryan Jones, vice president of operations at Olga’s Kitchen. “With Big Boy’s proven track record of delighting guests in Midland, Muskegon and Battle Creek, we are confident that they are the perfect partner to bring the Mediterranean flavors our fans crave — made from the same fresh ingredients we use in our other locations — to guests in these markets.”

The guest kitchens are located at Big Boy restaurants at 1513 S. Saginaw Rd., Midland; 1720 E. Sternberg Rd., Muskegon; and 2183 W. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek.

Starting on July 24, customers can place orders for carryout or delivery at the new locations at order.olgas.com or for delivery via services like Doordash.

Olga’s Kitchen was founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon, a daughter of Greek immigrants who built a successful business around her famous bread recipe and the chain was once ubiquitous inside Michigan malls. In recent years, it has pivoted to partnerships with other local brands like Hell Fire Detroit hot sauce and Avalon International Breads.

Last year, Ann Arbor’s massive Michigan Stadium announced it added Olga’s Kitchen items for the 2023-2024 season.

Loizon died in 2019 at 92.