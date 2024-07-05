  1. Food & Drink
Big Boy and Olga’s Kitchen team up

A guest kitchen partnership will allow diners to order Olgas and Snackers from some Michigan Big Boys

By
Jul 5, 2024 at 9:43 am
The fan-favorite Olga sandwich.
The fan-favorite Olga sandwich. Courtesy photo
Two beloved Michigan-based restaurant chains are joining forces.

Southfield-based Big Boy and Livonia-based Olga’s Kitchen have announced a new partnership that will see Olga’s open guest kitchens in existing Big Boy restaurants.

The deal will allow customers to order Olga’s Kitchen favorites like Olga sandwiches and Snackers starting in three Michigan cities.

“Olga’s Kitchen has been a Michigan favorite for more than 50 years, and we’re partnering with another iconic Michigan brand to bring our beloved food to new areas of the state,” said Ryan Jones, vice president of operations at Olga’s Kitchen. “With Big Boy’s proven track record of delighting guests in Midland, Muskegon and Battle Creek, we are confident that they are the perfect partner to bring the Mediterranean flavors our fans crave — made from the same fresh ingredients we use in our other locations — to guests in these markets.”

The guest kitchens are located at Big Boy restaurants at 1513 S. Saginaw Rd., Midland; 1720 E. Sternberg Rd., Muskegon; and 2183 W. Columbia Ave., Battle Creek.

Starting on July 24, customers can place orders for carryout or delivery at the new locations at order.olgas.com or for delivery via services like Doordash.

Olga’s Kitchen was founded in 1970 by Olga Loizon, a daughter of Greek immigrants who built a successful business around her famous bread recipe and the chain was once ubiquitous inside Michigan malls. In recent years, it has pivoted to partnerships with other local brands like Hell Fire Detroit hot sauce and Avalon International Breads.

Last year, Ann Arbor’s massive Michigan Stadium announced it added Olga’s Kitchen items for the 2023-2024 season.

Loizon died in 2019 at 92.

Slideshow

Michigan-based chain restaurants that are actually good [PHOTOS]

Olga’s KitchenMultiple locations, olgas.comFounded by entrepreneur Olga Loizon in 1970 in Birmingham, the Greek-American chain grew rapidly during the height of the shopping mall era. Headquartered in Livonia, the chain is known for its Olga bread and especially its Snackers, or triangular pieces of pita served with cheese spread. The eponymous Olga died in 2019 at age 92.
Buddy’s PizzaMultiple locations, buddyspizza.comOriginally a speakeasy known as Buddy’s Rendezvous, what we now call Buddy’s was founded in 1946 and is known as the creator of Detroit-style pizza, which as legend has it was created using a metal tray used for auto parts. The company has grown alongside the square-shaped pies’ popularity, and it now has more than 20 locations across Michigan. Biggby CoffeeMultiple locations, biggby.comThis Lansing-based company was originally known as “Beaner’s Coffee” and eventually became one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in the U.S. It has more than 280 locations throughout the country. Bagger Dave’s Multiple locations, baggerdaves.com Founded in Berkley in 2008, this burger chain once had 26 locations across the Midwest. It now has just six, including two in metro Detroit. Fishbone’s DetroitMultiple locations, fishbonesusa.com Established in Detroit in 1989, this chain is known for its live music and New Orleans-inspired menu. It has locations in Detroit, St. Clair Shores, and Southfield. Zo’s Good BurgerMultiple locations, zosgoodburger.comAfter starting by slinging burgers out of a Dearborn gas station in 2013, this chain now has five locations in the Detroit area. The company is known for its halal-friendly offerings, including its signature “Good Burger” which comes loaded with cheese sticks, onion rings, and special sauce held together under a pretzel bun. DominosMultiple locations, dominos.comNow a massive multinational pizza chain with thousands of stores all over the world, the chain had humble beginnings. It was founded in 1980 in Ypsilanti by two brothers who purchased an existing pizza chain called DomiNick’s with just a $500 down payment. The company’s headquarters is in nearby Ann Arbor Township.
Click to View 38 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

