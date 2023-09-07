Ann Arbor’s Big House is now serving Olga’s Kitchen favorites

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Sandwiches from Olga’s Kitchen will now be served at Michigan Stadium.

University of Michigan football fans can now enjoy food from Olga’s Kitchen during games, including sandwiches and the beloved Snackers.

The local favorite announced a new partnership with U-M to offer its Greek-inspired fare at Michigan Stadium, aka “the Big House,” for the 2023-2024 season.

The concessions will be sold from the second level concourse near Gate 9 across from Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza starting at the home game on Saturday.

Livonia-based Olga’s Kitchen was founded in Birmingham in 1970 by Olga Loizon, a daughter of Greek immigrants who made a name for herself baking pita bread and turned her brand into a regional chain that became a staple of local shopping malls. Loizon died in 2019 at 92 years old.

Last month, Detroit-style pizza company Buddy’s also announced a partnership with the University of Michigan.

The five-year deal will offer four-square Buddy’s pizzas at Michigan Stadium and the Yost ice Arena.

