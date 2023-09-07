Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Ann Arbor’s Big House is now serving Olga’s Kitchen favorites

You can enjoy the local chain’s sandwiches and Snackers during games at Michigan Stadium

By on Thu, Sep 7, 2023 at 2:52 pm

click to enlarge Sandwiches from Olga’s Kitchen will now be served at Michigan Stadium. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Sandwiches from Olga’s Kitchen will now be served at Michigan Stadium.

University of Michigan football fans can now enjoy food from Olga’s Kitchen during games, including sandwiches and the beloved Snackers.

The local favorite announced a new partnership with U-M to offer its Greek-inspired fare at Michigan Stadium, aka “the Big House,” for the 2023-2024 season.

The concessions will be sold from the second level concourse near Gate 9 across from Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza starting at the home game on Saturday.

Livonia-based Olga’s Kitchen was founded in Birmingham in 1970 by Olga Loizon, a daughter of Greek immigrants who made a name for herself baking pita bread and turned her brand into a regional chain that became a staple of local shopping malls. Loizon died in 2019 at 92 years old.

Last month, Detroit-style pizza company Buddy’s also announced a partnership with the University of Michigan.

The five-year deal will offer four-square Buddy’s pizzas at Michigan Stadium and the Yost ice Arena.

This fall, Buddy’s will be served at the biggest stadium in the U.S.

Buddy’s Pizza will be served at Ann Arbor’s ‘Big House’ this fall in Michigan Athletics deal: The company also named a new CEO

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
