Buddy’s Pizza will be served at Ann Arbor’s ‘Big House’ this fall in Michigan Athletics deal

This fall, two Michigan institutions are teaming up.

Under a new five-year deal with the University of Michigan, Buddy’s Pizza will be sold at “the Big House,” aka Michigan Stadium, aka the largest stadium in the U.S. The Detroit-style pizza will be available at the concession stands at the Big House, in addition to U-M’s Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena through a new deal with Michigan Athletics.

“We think Buddy’s Pizza, together with Michigan Athletics, is a winning team, and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to bring our beloved original Detroit-style pizza to the fans of the maize-and-blue,” Buddy’s Pizza CEO Chris Tussing said in a statement. “Whether you’re already a devoted Buddy’s fan, or someone eating our pizza for the first-time, we’re ready to make game day delicious.”

The four-square pizzas are $15 each and available in cheese or pepperoni, sold in a special “Go Blue” box that comes with a $4 off coupon code for a future purchase at any Buddy’s Pizza location.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring fans of Michigan Athletics a favorite and iconic hometown brand, like Buddy’s Pizza,” said Jennifer Cadicamo, Vice President and General Manager, Michigan Sports Properties. “We each have our own proud and rich local histories, and we’re excited to experience this next chapter of our stories together.”

Tussing was just announced as Buddy’s new CEO, following a career as chief marketing officer at Toledo, Ohio-based Marco’s Pizza, helping to grow the company to have $1 billion in annual sales and become the fifth largest pizza brand.

Tussing also hired Joe Dominiak as chief operating officer, who comes with experience at brands like Ohio-based Skyline Chili and Arizona-based Tilted Kilt.

“Buddy’s set a new standard for pizza 77 years ago, and it’s inspiring to see the heart and craft team members put into the product and guest experience every day,” Dominiak said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with Chris and the team to help this iconic brand scale successfully.”

Founded in 1946, Buddy’s is known as the originators of Detroit-style pizza, and now has 22 locations throughout Michigan.

“I knew coming in that Buddy’s had a rich heritage rooted in high-quality food and hospitality,” Tussing said in a statement. “What became apparent soon after joining, was how deep of an emotional bond there is between the brand and our team members and guests.”

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter