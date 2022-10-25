Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Olga’s Kitchen teams up with Hell Fire Detroit for new spicy chicken sandwich

The collaboration between the two metro Detroit brands is now available at Olga’s Kitchen restaurants

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Olga’s Kitchen announced a new Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken Olga sandwich. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Olga’s Kitchen announced a new Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken Olga sandwich.

Local hot sauce company Hell Fire Detroit just turned up the heat even higher following its appearances on the popular interview show Hot Ones, “the show with hot questions, and even hotter wings.”

On Tuesday, metro Detroit-founded Greek-American restaurant chain Olga’s Kitchen announced a collaboration with the brand: the new Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken Olga sandwich. The offering is now available on Olga’s Kitchen menus.

“Teaming up with Olga’s Kitchen has brought two Michigan powerhouse brands together to create one delicious product,” Hell Fire Detroit founder Don Button said in a statement. “Having a consistent presence in Olga’s restaurants is a meaningful way for us to expand our footprint with a sauce that truly packs a punch.”

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Olga with a bold and truly unmatched flavor,” said Tom Ruddy, director of culinary and purchasing at Olga’s Kitchen. “Olga’s has a rich history of innovation — going back to pioneering Mediterranean flavors more than 50 years ago — so we are very excited to partner with Hell Fire Detroit and dial up the heat on our menu. This isn’t yesterday’s flavor.”

The Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken Olga features crispy chicken tenderloins flavored with a spicy habanero and honey citrus aioli, served on Olga’s signature bread with tomato, lettuce, pickles, and marinated sweet red onions.

Olga’s Kitchen is also offering a “Hell Fire Detroit Challenge,” where diners can order the chicken tenders tossed in habanero chile sauce.

The chain is running a promotion through Monday, Oct. 31 where Olga’s Kitchen rewards program members can receive a free appetizer by ordering two Hell Fire Detroit Spicy Chicken Olga sandwiches.

Hell Fire Detroit’s Habanero sauce was featured in Season 9 of Hot Ones, clocking in at a whopping 100,000-300,000 Scoville units. (During his appearance on the show, The Wire actor Idris Elba called it his favorite.) In Season 13, Hell Fire Detroit upped the ante with its Bourbon Habanero Ghost flavor, which boasted a scorching 200,000-400,000 Scoville units.

Hell Fire Detroit was founded in 2015 and is now based in Warren. Olga’s Kitchen was founded in Birmingham in 1970 by entrepreneur Olga Loizon and is now based in Livonia. It now has more than 20 restaurants, mostly in Michigan.

More information is available at olgas.com.

