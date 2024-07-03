  1. Food & Drink
The Old Shillelagh opens walk-up window

Soon you’ll be able to grab breakfast bowls and smoothies from Detroit’s beloved Irish pub

By
Jul 3, 2024 at 11:58 am
The Old Shillelagh opens walk-up window
Courtesy photo
Detroit’s long-standing Irish pub is getting ready to try something new.

The Old Shillelagh will launch walk-up window service on Wednesday, July 17, serving healthful fare like breakfast bowls and smoothies.

The idea was launched by Shellie Lewis, a third-generation owner of the family-owned Greektown spot. Lewis became owner in 2015 and has worked to expand the pub’s offerings, adding locally sourced plant-based dishes alongside the bar’s traditional Irish pub offerings.

“What makes our new walk-up breakfast menu special is that we use only clean ingredients, and so many organic items, like 100% all organic fruit and protein powder in our smoothies, and 100% organic oats in our oatmeal bowls,” Lewis said in a statement.

They’ll also sell sealed to-go Irish Coffees, bloody Marys, and other boozy versions of their breakfast drinks like the “Sweet Funky Beet” and “Peanut Butter Cup” smoothies.

Other menu items include a “Green Beat Organic Super Greens Pie Bowl” and a “Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Bowl.”

Ingredients are sourced from local businesses like Revolution Farms, Sunrise Acres, Michigan Craft Beef, C. Roy Processing, Guernsey Farms Dairy, Great Lakes Potato Chip Co., The Brinery, and Michigan Bread Company.

“When you dine at The Old Shillelagh, you support Michigan!” Lewis said.

The window will operate between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The bar is publicizing the new service by offering a free 12-ounce mango smoothie with purchase to the first 50 customers on Friday, July 19.

The Old Shillelagh opened in the 1970s by a Dublin-raised retired Detroit police officer.

Location Details

Old Shillelagh

349 Monroe St., Detroit

(313) 964-0007; (313) 964-0096 (FAX)

Old Shillelagh
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

