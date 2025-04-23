  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food News

Jinya Ramen Bar moves into Royal Oak’s long-vacant Andiamo restaurant

The first 100 customers on Thursday get a voucher for a free bowl

By
Apr 23, 2025 at 5:05 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Jinya Ramen Bar is located at 129 S. Main St., Royal. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Jinya Ramen Bar is located at 129 S. Main St., Royal.

A new business has finally moved into the Royal Oak space last occupied by an Andiamo Italian restaurant in 2018.

Jinya Ramen Bar has opened its doors at 129 S. Main St., welcoming its first 100 customers on Thursday with vouchers for a free bowl of ramen on their next visit.

The company opened its first restaurant in Tokyo in 2000, and expanded to the U.S. in 2010 in California.

It now has dozens of restaurants, with the Royal Oak location being the chain’s first in Michigan.

Jinya Ramen Bar is known for its ramen bowls, using broths simmered for 20 hours.

Noodles are available in rice and kale options.

The menu also includes cocktails and mocktails, small plates, and other dishes.

Location Details

Jinya Ramen Bar

129 S. Main St., Royal Oak Oakland County

jinyaramenbar.com

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Pocket Change opens in Detroit’s Eastern Market

By Lee DeVito

Pocket Change can seat around 50 guests.

Mediterranean chain Cava is coming to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Cava is slated to open at 636 Woodward Ave., Detroit.

Dave’s Hot Chicken releases ‘Davezempic’ mini sliders

By Lee DeVito

“Davezempic” sliders from Dave’s Hot Chicken served with a fake medical syringe filled with hot sauce at a recent promotional event.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe