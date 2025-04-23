Jinya Ramen Bar moves into Royal Oak’s long-vacant Andiamo restaurant

Courtesy photo Jinya Ramen Bar is located at 129 S. Main St., Royal.

A new business has finally moved into the Royal Oak space last occupied by an Andiamo Italian restaurant in 2018.

Jinya Ramen Bar has opened its doors at 129 S. Main St., welcoming its first 100 customers on Thursday with vouchers for a free bowl of ramen on their next visit.

The company opened its first restaurant in Tokyo in 2000, and expanded to the U.S. in 2010 in California.

It now has dozens of restaurants, with the Royal Oak location being the chain’s first in Michigan.

Jinya Ramen Bar is known for its ramen bowls, using broths simmered for 20 hours.

Noodles are available in rice and kale options.

The menu also includes cocktails and mocktails, small plates, and other dishes.