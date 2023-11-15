Olga’s Kitchen teams up with Avalon Bakery for desserts

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A baker makes Birmingham’s Best Brownie for Olga’s Kitchen.

Metro Detroit-based restaurant chain Olga’s Kitchen announced a new partnership with Avalon International Breads, continuing its recent trend of joining forces with local brands.

Under the deal, Olga’s is now offering Avalon’s favorite Sea Salt Chocolate Chunk Cookies, as well as a new twist on the Birmingham’s Best Brownie from Olga’s.

Customers can try a free brownie when dining in at Olga’s from Nov. 20-22.

“As iconic Michigan brands both founded by women, it was a natural choice for Olga’s Kitchen and Avalon Bakery to partner together to deliver unique and delicious flavors to our guests,” Loredana Gianino, director of marketing at Olga’s Kitchen, said in a statement. “Our partnership with Avalon provides elevated dessert options to complement the existing menu that Olga’s fans know and love while supporting a locally owned and celebrated business.”

Olga’s was founded in 1970 by the late Olga Loizon, who made a name for herself baking pita bread and eventually led a Greek-America chain that became ubiquitous in metro Detroit shopping malls, beloved for its Snackers. Loizon died in 2019 at 92.

Avalon International Breads was founded in 1997 in Detroit’s Cass Corridor by Ann Perrault and Jackie Victor.

“Partnering with Olga’s Kitchen will allow us to bring our beloved desserts to new audiences across Michigan,” Victor said in a statement. “As we expand our platform, we will continue to bring the same care and sense of community that has made us Detroit’s ‘hearth and soul’ for the past 25 years.”

Olga’s has also recently partnered with Hot Ones-famous Hell Fire Detroit for a Spicy Chicken Olga sandwich, as well as McClure’s Pickles for a Shrimp Po’Boy Olga.

Earlier this year, Olga’s Kitchen also started serving food inside Ann Arbor’s Michigan Stadium for the 2023-2024 season.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter