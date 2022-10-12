Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Avalon International Breads is opening in Meijer’s Royal Oak Woodward Corner store

The Detroit-based company replaces Great Lakes Coffee, which closed stores following a labor dispute

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores. - Randiah Camille Green
Randiah Camille Green
Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores.

Detroit’s Avalon International Breads is opening a new location inside Meijer’s Woodward Corner store in Royal Oak.

According to the store’s Instagram page, it plans to open sometime in early November. It will serve coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and bread daily from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The company also recently opened a store in Meijer’s Rivertown Market in Detroit. Both new Avalon locations replace Great Lakes Coffee, which operated locations inside the small-format Meijer stores until it closed them earlier this year following a labor dispute.

“We are very pleased to continue our focus on providing fresh and local offerings to customers at Rivertown and Woodward Corner,” Justin Stricklen, Meijer’s vice president of market format stores, said in a statement. “Avalon is truly a Detroit success story and being able to provide our customers with such a fresh and delicious dining option is truly a win.”

Avalon International Breads launched in June 1997 in a converted storefront in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. The company also has locations on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit and in Ann Arbor.

“We are thrilled to partner with another great Michigan-based business and bring Avalon’s tradition of delicious food, warm service, and our legendary sea salt chocolate chip cookies, to the patrons of Meijer,” Avalon owner Jackie Victor said in a statement.

Workers at Great Lakes Coffee went on strike in early 2022 to demand union recognition. After months of strikes, the company closed its locations inside the two small-format Meijer stores — in addition to its flagship in Midtown, where the strike began — ending the union effort.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
