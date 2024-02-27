Here’s your chance to see ‘Detroit ’67’ for free

Detroit Public Theatre is hosting two free performances of Dominique Morisseau’s play in March

By on Tue, Feb 27, 2024 at 3:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The cast of Detroit '67. Edmund Alyn Jones plays Lank (center left).
The cast of Detroit '67. Edmund Alyn Jones plays Lank (center left). Chuk Nowak

Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit ’67 is coming back to the city that birthed it for two free shows.

Detroit Public Theatre will host two free performances of Detroit ’67: Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by visiting detroitpublictheatre.org or contacting the DPT box office at 313-974-7918.

As the name hints, Detroit ’67 takes place during the Detroit Rebellion of 1967 in a basement after-hours spot run by siblings Chelle and Lank. The siblings and friends navigate racial tension, love, and loss amid civil unrest when a mysterious white woman enters their lives. The play also has a killer Motown soundtrack.

Morisseau, a Tony-nominated playwright and author, is the executive artistic director of Detroit Public Theatre. Detroit ’67 is the first in her three-play cycle The Detroit Project, which also includes Paradise Blue and Skeleton Crew. Morisseau received Tony Award nominations for Skeleton Crew in 2022 and her musical Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations in 2019.

Detroit Public Theatre hosted a production of Detroit ’67 at the Charles H. Wright Museum in 2022 that left us in tears (which is honestly, not that hard to do when it comes to theatre). The production will also be shared with several hundred high school students via the theater’s education program this year.

“We are thrilled to offer these free community performances of Detroit ’67 in addition to the educational partnerships we have executed around the play with our Detroit High School partners,” said Sarah Winkler, co-producing artistic director of Detroit Public Theatre. “We believe in the power of theater to provoke thought, spark conversation, and foster empathy, and we are honored to share this important story with audiences across Detroit.”

For more information, see detroitpublictheatre.org.

Related
Playwright Dominique Morisseau shows love for Detroit on Broadway

Playwright Dominique Morisseau shows love for Detroit on Broadway

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The epic ‘Dune: Part Two’ tackles the perils of playing with faith, politics, and power

By Andrew Wyatt

Reports of the death of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) proved greatly exaggerated.

It’s time to take the ‘Polar Plunge’ into the Detroit River for a good cause

By Layla McMurtrie

Brrrrrrrrrr!

Detroit’s Redford Theatre to screen sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner’

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Redford Theatre to screen sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner’

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 21-27)

By Rob Brezsny

The epic ‘Dune: Part Two’ tackles the perils of playing with faith, politics, and power

By Andrew Wyatt

Reports of the death of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) proved greatly exaggerated.

Detroit’s Redford Theatre to screen sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner’

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Redford Theatre to screen sci-fi classic ‘Blade Runner’

Ethan Coen teams up with wife Tricia Cooke for road trip comedy ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

By Cliff Froehlich

Margaret Qually and Geraldine Viswanathan eye the MacGuffin in the trunk.

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 21-27)

By Rob Brezsny

More

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Subscribe