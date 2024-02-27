Here’s your chance to see ‘Detroit ’67’ for free

Detroit playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Detroit ’67 is coming back to the city that birthed it for two free shows.

Detroit Public Theatre will host two free performances of Detroit ’67: Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by visiting detroitpublictheatre.org or contacting the DPT box office at 313-974-7918.

As the name hints, Detroit ’67 takes place during the Detroit Rebellion of 1967 in a basement after-hours spot run by siblings Chelle and Lank. The siblings and friends navigate racial tension, love, and loss amid civil unrest when a mysterious white woman enters their lives. The play also has a killer Motown soundtrack.

Morisseau, a Tony-nominated playwright and author, is the executive artistic director of Detroit Public Theatre. Detroit ’67 is the first in her three-play cycle The Detroit Project, which also includes Paradise Blue and Skeleton Crew. Morisseau received Tony Award nominations for Skeleton Crew in 2022 and her musical Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations in 2019.

Detroit Public Theatre hosted a production of Detroit ’67 at the Charles H. Wright Museum in 2022 that left us in tears (which is honestly, not that hard to do when it comes to theatre). The production will also be shared with several hundred high school students via the theater’s education program this year.

“We are thrilled to offer these free community performances of Detroit ’67 in addition to the educational partnerships we have executed around the play with our Detroit High School partners,” said Sarah Winkler, co-producing artistic director of Detroit Public Theatre. “We believe in the power of theater to provoke thought, spark conversation, and foster empathy, and we are honored to share this important story with audiences across Detroit.”

For more information, see detroitpublictheatre.org.

