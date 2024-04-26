Lucha Boom is bringing authentic luchadors to Detroit for Cinco de Mayo

Lucha libre is a staple of Mexican pop culture, blending Greco-Roman wrestling with vivid face-painting traditions of Mayan and Aztec warriors. While its origins trace back centuries, the practice has been gaining popularity again in recent years.

Lucha Boom, formerly known as the Lucha Detroit project, started in 2021 to honor the tradition. This year, as part of Cinco de Mayo programming by Southwest Detroit entertainment group We Are Culture Creators, Lucha Boom is flying in Mexican wrestlers, or luchadors, from Mexico City for a local lucha libre experience.

The event, set for May 3 at Detroit’s Big Pink, is the “only authentic lucha libre event in Michigan,” according to a press release. This marks Lucha Boom’s fourth event, following two Dia De Los Muertos celebrations and two previous Cinco de Mayo shows, all aiming to showcase lucha libre in the United States.

Beyond its homage to Mexican wrestling, the upcoming event will also include local talent and support local businesses, to honor the group’s roots in Detroit's Latin community.

Additionally, Lucha Boom hopes to introduce and educate the United States about Exóticos, or LGBT luchador performers, as some male luchadors have embraced their femininity to transform into drag wrestler icons. Organizers say that one Exotico will be featured at the upcoming event.

Tickets for Lucha Boom can be purchased at luchaboom.com.