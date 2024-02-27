It’s time to take the ‘Polar Plunge’ into the Detroit River for a good cause

More than 400 brave souls will either plunge into the icy waters of the Detroit River or run a 5K through the cold, all to help raise money for programs that provide sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This will be the Special Olympics Michigan Polar Plunge’s second year in Detroit, hosted by the Bayview Yacht Club on the Detroit River. There are 25 plunges across Michigan in 2024, with the goal of collectively raising $1.5 million; last year’s Detroit Polar Plunge raised $83,000, surpassing its goal of $65,000. The Detroit Polar Plunge starts with the “Cold Splash Bash” at 3 p.m., which includes check-in, donation turn-in, and a pre-plunge party, with plunging to happen from 5-6:30 p.m. A slider bar will also be available before and after the plunge for plungers who raise more than $100. Meanwhile, the Frozen 5k Charity Walk will start near the Polar Plunge and participants can either walk as a group or run at their own pace. Registration for both is open at plungemi.org.

Starts at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Bayview Yacht Club; 100 Clairpointe St., Detroit; plungemi.org.

