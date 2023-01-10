Do you fancy yourself a lone wolf, or are you a social butterfly? We all need rest and solo time to recharge our batteries, but spending time with others is equally important. In fact, there is plenty of evidence suggesting that humans thrive on community. The whole “it takes a village” mantra isn’t just about child-rearing but a sentiment best used to express the human need to interact with others.

This can look like so many things, and how we choose to share time with our loved ones might look different from person to person. The important thing is that we carve out time to do so.

Benefits of Socializing

We all know that hanging out with friends is fun, but did you know that it's also good for your health? That's right, socializing has numerous mental and physical health benefits, and adding a little THC-infused sparkling seltzer (wynk, wynk) can enhance the experience. But let's dive into the science behind why socializing is so important.

When we interact with others, our brains release feel-good chemicals like oxytocin and serotonin, which can help to improve our overall well-being. Research shows that having an active social life can provide a number of benefits.

Longer Lifespan

People that have social networks and support from friends and family tend to have longer lifespans overall. In contrast, those who live a secluded or isolated lifestyle can lead to loneliness, which leads to a reduced quality of life.

Improved Mental and Emotional Health

Spending time with others increases good moods and helps to reduce feelings of anxiety and depression. Social connections can also help you build empathy for others, which leads to stronger bonds across more diverse groups throughout communities.

Better Physical Health

Spending time with others leads to healthier habits like eating better and getting more exercise. Research shows that social engagements can strengthen the immune system, reducing the chances of catching colds and flus. While this is especially true for older folks, it’s wise to develop healthy habits that you can carry with you for life.

Reduced Risk of Dementia

New evidence supports the theory that socialization throughout life can help prevent the development of dementia in later years. Social connection boosts brain health and enhances memory and cognitive awareness. Spending time socializing is an easy way to keep that brain young!