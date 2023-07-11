Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Cannabis plans Michigan rollout

click to enlarge Courtesy of Death Row Cannabis Death Row Cannabis has announced plans to hit Michigan shelves in late summer.

One, two, three, and to the four, Snoop Doggy Dogg and Death Row Records are at the door — and they’re bringing the goods with them.

Death Row Records announced Death Row Cannabis in December 2022 after the rapper purchased the legendary West Coast hip-hop label. Following its California launch earlier this year, Death Row Cannabis is coming to Michigan through a partnership with Pleasantrees.

Though they haven’t released an exact date yet, Death Row Cannabis has announced plans to hit Michigan shelves in late summer. It’ll first be sold in eighths with additional products to follow. Specific dispensaries where it'll be sold will be revealed closer to the release date.

“The Michigan market holds great significance for Death Row Cannabis due to its well-known culture that has blended music with cannabis for decades,” Death Row Cannabis CEO Tiffany Chin said in a statement. “After countless cultivation tours and partner conversations across the state, we are ecstatic to collaborate with Pleasantrees and bring Death Row’s flower and additional products to consumers.”

The brand promises the “laid bacc 90s vibes of good music” which hopefully means we’ll get to roll down the street smoking that indo Snoop Dogg rapped about all those years ago.



For more info see deathrowcannabis.co

