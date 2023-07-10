Glorious Cannabis launches augmented reality-enhanced shopping program

The metro Detroit-based cannabis company is using the technology to educate consumers about its bubble hash pre-rolls

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 1:36 pm

Glorious Cannabis is using AR technology to promote its Icewater pre-rolls.
Courtesy photo
Glorious Cannabis is using AR technology to promote its Icewater pre-rolls.

Glorious Cannabis is going high-tech to spread the word about its “Ice Water” bubble hash-infused pre-rolls.

The Rochester Hills-based company has partnered with augmented reality leader BrandXR to create a smartphone filter to educate consumers about the products.

Augmented reality, or AR, combines the real world and computer-generated content, often by superimposing computer graphics over video. (Think of that Pokémon Go mobile phone game from a few years ago, which encouraged players to hunt for cute monsters in their neighborhood.)

“Augmented reality has the power to tell stories in an attention-grabbing and memorable way,” BrandXR CEO Moody Mattan said in a statement. “We are excited to work with Glorious Cannabis to tell their unique product story and make cannabis shopping not just a transaction, but an experience.”

Glorious Cannabis recently launched the line of solventless “rosin” cartridges made without any added chemicals, marketing it as a sort of “clean” weed. While it’s a labor-intensive process, the company previously told Metro Times it believes there is a market for the products similar to how many people avoid processed food with added chemicals.

Related
Glorious Cannabis recently launched a line of Icewater Bubble Hash Rosin.

Solventless rosin vape cartridges offer ‘clean’ weed: Makers like Glorious Cannabis say the carts are more expensive to manufacture, but don’t use chemicals and have a smoother finish

In 2019, the cannabis industry faced a rash of vaping-related injuries linked to a chemical called vitamin E acetate that was added to black-market cannabis vape carts.

Metro Times tried the Icewater pre-rolls and found that the smoke did indeed instigate less coughing.

“Our mission has always been to not just offer the best cannabis products in the market, but to provide our customers with a unique and informed experience,” Glorious Cannabis vice president of marketing Pete Truby said in a statement. “This collaboration with BrandXR gives us the chance to marry technology with education and entertainment in a way the industry has never seen before.”

